Entertainment
Rishi Kapoor’s comment in The Romantics embarrasses Neetu Kapoor | Bollywood
The late Rishi Kapoor made a rare appearance in The Romantics, a four-part documentary series released on Netflix on February 14 to celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films (YRF). Neetu Kapoor also appears with him in the series, and true to the late actor’s cheeky humor and sassy responses, he was seen giving hilarious answers to the state of cinema and Bollywood. (Also Read: Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers her late husband on birthday)
The documentary series features a host of Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan, among others. They all talk about their first encounter with the films of Yash Chopra and what it meant to them as a child who loved his cinema.
At the start of the show itself, Rishi Kapoor makes an appearance with Neetu Kapoor when he talks about the country’s obsession with movies. Rishi Kapoor goes on to say, “We are definitely a force to be reckoned with in the world when it comes to cinema. We are the biggest country of cinema in the world… The way the West perceives Indian cinema , it’s not about sadhus (monks), it’s not about snake charmers…not elephants and running cows. We’ve come a long way. He goes on to say, “After sex, cinema is the single best form of entertainment in the world. For Indians at least.” The late actor said this with a straight face, which made Neetu Kapoor look slightly embarrassed by his comment and let himself laugh.
Rishi died aged 67 in April 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.
The actor went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared alongside his future wife Neetu Kapoor, ne Singh in 12 films. The couple have two children – daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also a popular actor.
