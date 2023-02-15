How Pathaan Brings Secular Bollywood Credentials to Life

But Shah Rukh Khan shows that Hindutva can bring even the most powerful Muslim in India to their knees.



At the start of her scathing criticism of Shah Rukh Khan’s new film, Pathane, Fatima Bhutto reveals her strategy for reading Bollywood cinema. After asking why Bollywood is obsessed with Pakistan (surely a good question), she notes: Even though our common neighbor China took without much struggle and aided by a helpful press blackout in India 38,000 sq km of Indian lands in Ladakh, on which they build houses and bridges, you will not find any Bollywood movies with Chinese villains or villains.

She’s absolutely right about that. But she is absolutely wrong to think that facts are the stuff of cinema. Bollywood trades in fantasy. And there is truth in fantasy, often more than one.

Bollywood movies aren’t obsessed with Chinese villains because India doesn’t care about Chinese people other than as objects of not-so-casual racism. But India (by which I mean North India, the setting of many Bollywood movies) is obsessed with Pakistan because Pakistan and India were, in the not so distant past, one country. . Pakistan and India are phantom members of each other, each trembling in memory of the loss of the other.

The obsession that Bhutto speaks of is based on this psychic loss which is the basis of both love and desire on the one hand (many Bollywood aficionados were refugees from Pakistan), and hatred and violence on the other hand (this is why Pakistan can be used as a bogey to mobilize hate crimes against Muslims in India).

For better or for worse, India and Pakistan therefore meet at the hip: fantasy of unity and horror of partition. And that is why Pakistan plays a leading role in Bollywood cinema.

The Fantasy Worlds of Bollywood



Trying to understand Hindutva or Bollywood in terms of facts is therefore to completely miss the point. Verisimilitude has never been the hallmark of Bollywood. The plots are convoluted, far-fetched and often laughable. The hallmark of Bollywood, on the contrary, is play: play as a mixture of genres, play as pushing boundaries, play as criticism, play as laughter, play as politics.

And play like poetry. True to Bollywood tradition, Pathane inhabits a realm steeped in Urdu and marked by the hallmarks of Sufi poetry. The very name of Rubai (spy agent played by Deepika Padukone) evokes the poetic form of the quatrain, and the film operates allegorically, on several levels, in exactly the same way as Sufi poetry. Pathane is a film about the life of Shah Rukh Khan, about Bollywood, about the current historical moment in India and about the plot of the film itself. It’s about all those things onceand we cannot separate either of these strands from the other.

In this tiered space of poetic fantasy, Pathane does not say, in pedantic terms, that the nation is torn apart by Islamophobia and other hatreds. But say it, it is. The film opens with the repeal of Section 370, which it describes as a unilateral decision by the Indian Parliament. I’ve never seen this phrase used in popular media about this decision before, but here it is, prominently displayed. The fact that this decision is not directly condemned is what makes Pathane a potentially subversive film. In India today, you cannot outright condemn the repeal of Section 370. What you can do is present the consequences of its repeal. That a Bollywood film can do this while remaining a commercial film is quite amazing.

At a press conference to promote the film, Shah Rukh Khan (left), seated next to fellow chefs Deepika Padukone (center) and John Abraham (right), said: I am Akbar.Deepika is Amar.John is Antony.This is India. | Photo credit: PTI

Playing with the idea of ​​Kashmir as a trope in Bollywood cinema, the villain says, in response to the Indian government’s request what he wants to stop his terrorist plans: Of course, Kashmir. This evidence refers allegorically to the cinematic history of the use of Kashmir as a paradise to be conquered, to the fantasy reality of Kashmir as a battleground for the soul of India, and to the political reality of Muslim-majority Kashmir as enemy of Indian government Hindutva. This is just one example of the knowledgeable and intelligent dialogue with which Pathane pierces the majority violence that is unchallenged in India today.

But apart from these two scenes, Kashmir is not the center of the film. Live action is set apart in Spain, Africa, France and Switzerland in Afghanistan. This international context evokes a certain Bollywood nostalgia. Not only is the film peppered with several (extremely clever) references to films past, but it’s also laced with a sense of Bollywood nostalgia. of the past. For Bollywood’s Amar Akbar Anthony which was forcibly replaced by The Kashmir Files. For the Bollywood who reveled in the mix rather than yearning for purity, religious or factual or otherwise.

Indeed, during a press conference to promote the film, Shah Rukh Khan, seated next to his colleagues Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, declared: I am Akbar. Deepika is Amar. John is Anthony. It’s India. Pathane gives Bollywood’s secular references a new lease of life: the film of course contains several Muslim characters, and the script is steeped in Urdu.

And then there is Afghanistan.

Not only is Afghanistan the setting for previous Pathaans missions, but it is also the site of a critique of what the US military has done in the region. It is also the showground for a politics of identity as elective affinity that is disappearing in the age of stubborn identity politics.

Irony



Pathaan is a Pathan, not because he was born that way, or because his blood is Muslim, but because he chose to be. He saves 30 children attending a madrasa in an Afghan village and, in turn, the villagers adopt him as their own. He returns every year to celebrate Eid with his family. An orphan abandoned in front of a movie theater (!), his Afghan family is the only one Pathaan has known.

At a political time when the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 made it clear that India will not allow Muslims from neighboring countries to migrate here, this love-based act of identification is groundbreaking. Not only does Pathaan have an Afghan family, but that family also saves India by putting on a show and luring the bad guys into a trap at the end. Afghan Muslims, pushed back by the Hindutva government, save the day for India. The game has now turned into irony.

Shah Rukh Khan, battered and bruised by a government that wanted to show Muslims in India that Hindutva can bring even India’s most powerful Muslim to their knees, seems acutely aware of the irony of the current political dispensation that keeps creating enemies only to fuel his hatred. This irony, this horror, is presented in a down-to-earth way: Khauf humme andhaa banaa deta hai (fear makes us blind) Pathaan tells Rubai, his Pakistani counterpart and potential love interest. This is followed by Rubai saying, I am not your enemy, an assessment Pathaan fully agrees with.

Pakistanis as allies rather than enemies, Afghans as saviors rather than strangers, Indian Muslims as protectors rather than strangers, such is the milieu in which the film evolves. It is the most political, daring and (for those of us horrified by the depths to which India has sunk) most exhilarating assertion of Indian syncretism. As Pathaan puts it, with brilliantly staged urgency in a humorous scene: The country is in question. What is at stake is the fate of the nation.

We can and must mourn the fact that this critique of chauvinism is within the framework of nationalism. But we would be poorer if we missed the virulent critique of nationalism, chauvinism and the politics of hatred that Pathane book. Reality may be stranger than fiction, but in the case of this film, fiction and fantasy are our only hope for a shift in reality.

Madhavi Menon is Professor of English and Director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Studies at Ashoka University.