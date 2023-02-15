Actor Javed Khan Amrohi dies in Mumbai, Bollywood pays tribute | Bollywood





Actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his performances in popular films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Lagaan (2001), died in a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He died of pulmonary failure. (Also Read: As Andaz Apna Apna Turns 25, Here Are 25 Iconic Dialogues From Salman Khan, Aamir Khans Film) Filmmaker Ramesh Talwar confirmed Javed’s death to PTI and told the news agency that the actor, who worked on popular yesteryear TV show Nukkad, was suffering from a respiratory illness. Javed had been bedridden for a year and undergoing treatment in Mumbai. He died in hospital around 1 p.m. because both of his lungs failed, he added. Actor Akhilendra Mishra, who often worked with Javed, also shared the news of the actor’s death on his Facebook page. “Vinamra shraddhanjali Javed Khan sahib, behtareen abhineta, varishta rankarmi IPTA ke sakriya sadasya (Humble tribute sir Javed Khan. Best actor, senior artist, active member of IPTA).” Message from Akhilendra Mishra. He also told PTI that Javed’s last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Kabristan at 7:30 p.m. Javed was 70 and survived by a son and a daughter. Having started his acting career after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Amrohi has appeared in smaller but pivotal roles in over 150 films and almost a dozen TV shows. Javed tried out for the role of barber Karim in the 1980s TV show Nukkad. In the comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, Javed starred as Anand Akela – one of Raveena’s (Raveena Tandon) suitors who ends by giving up the pursuit and decides to help Aamir Khan instead. In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, he played the cricket commentator and he was one of the supporting staff of India women’s hockey team in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India (2007). Danish actor Husain also mourned the death of Javed and tweeted, Gutted to hear about the passing of #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhais. It seems to be a farewell season. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on. Javed has also worked in popular Hindi films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla and Ishq. He was also seen in both parts of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak – the 1991 film and the 2020 sequel Sadak 2. He also worked in the critically acclaimed 1988 television series Mirza Ghalib.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/actor-javed-khan-amrohi-dies-in-mumbai-bollywood-pays-tributes-101676383150729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos