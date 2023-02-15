Bollywood goes soft on V-Day!

Bollywood stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day with beloved photos and messages.

Photo: Courtesy of Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor get romantic with ladylove Malaika Arora.

Photo: Courtesy of Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao share liked photos with Patralekhaa and wrote, ‘From 2010 to 2023 and into infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love alone that keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and always pushing me to strive for excellence. ‘

Photo: Courtesy of Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor gets clicked in the pink saree she wore for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception and quotes his own film dialogue: ‘apni main favorite hoon… Happy Valentine day.’

Photo: Courtesy of Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor takes a photo from her wedding album to celebrate love with her husband Anand Ahuja: ‘Have a nice day love @anandahuja you are everything to me… I’m so happy that Vayu has your eyes… besides being beautiful they are also the sweetest. #phenomenal daily #valentine’s day.’

Photo: Courtesy of Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal call her husband Gautam Kitchlou ‘My valentine forever’.

Photo: Courtesy of Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal get romantic with Gabriella Demetriades.

Photo: Courtesy of Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan share a B&W photo with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika and wrote: ‘You are the best – I am the luckiest girl ever.’

Photo: Courtesy of Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi share a photo with Sania Mirza and wrote, “Make our love insta official Happy Valentines Day @mirzasania (notice the ring)”.

Photo: Courtesy of Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey shares a photo with his wife Leaf of Thakur and wrote, ‘Mandatory Valentine’s Day photo under peer pressure.’

Photo: Courtesy of Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta And Fairly good gene transmit V-Day vibes.

Photo: Courtesy of Maria Goretti/Instagram

Maria Goretti shares a photo with her husband Arshad Warsi and wrote: ‘So I met Warsi, when I was at university And he was a much in demand choreographer.. He was a jazz dancer, came 4th at the World Dance Championships in London at the 16 years old and basically danced like no one I’ve ever seen.. Sometimes I feel like he’s 8% better than Patrick Swayze.

“So basically I joined his dance troupe and everything I know about dancing… I learned from him… No, we still don’t dance to each other’s tunes, never… And since music has always been such a big part of our life, we never had a song, it was ‘our song.’ It was all songs that we could or could not dance to.

‘Many dances later… We both found our space under the sun… Warsi became an actor and I an MTV VJ.

‘Two children, 6 pets, many homes, many traveling in opposite directions and together, scrubbing our floors, changing sheets and diapers, fighting, arguing, slamming doors, crying, laughing, bottles of champagne , crazy shopping, going out, walking in, holding hands, cuddling, never agreeing on almost everything, being broke, climbing mountains, watching sunsets, getting lost, getting sick, getting fit, rushing to hospitals, missing flights, traveling long distances, losing plot, saying sorry, cooking, overeating, dealing with hangovers and missteps, walking in deep waters, silences, headaches headaches, toothaches, ironing clothes, polishing shoes, supporting each other…

“We’ve mostly lived life in vibrant colors with lots of gray…I think that’s fine.”

‘If there’s a song that reminds me of happy, carefree times and us.. It’s this song called ‘Race’. Which is ironic, since we never cared about the numbers game.

“Have a peaceful love day everyone…And be nice and go kiss one.”

Photo: Courtesy of Delnaaz Irani/Instagram

Delnaaz Irani shares her thoughts on her husband Percy: ‘Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for me to express my love and appreciation for my @djpercyofficial , although I believe appreciation is something that should be practiced every day and we do but today’ today is just a bit special!

“Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments that have made us stronger as a couple.

“Percy has been a constant pillar of support for me, always there to support me when I feel down. He is my confidant, my partner and my best friend. His unwavering love and dedication has been a source of comfort and strength to me through thick and thin.

“I am so grateful for his presence in my life and the love we share. On this Valentine’s Day, I want to celebrate our journey together and look forward to many more happy times in the future.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day, share your love with people today, not just today but everyday!”

Percy replies: ‘My angel, my life, my whole world, please always be with me, my one and only daughter. I love you so deeply, I know it’s so true, because there’s no one else, my heart only beats for you. No matter what happens, you’re still the one I want to go home to, I’m the Earth for your sun. I love you forever.

Photo: Courtesy of Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shares a photo with his mother Tanuja and wrote “Happy Valentine’s Day”. My one true love! your love is unconditional. Thank you for teaching me to love! #momslove.’

Photo: Courtesy of Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar share a photo with mom Hiro Johar and the children Roohi And Yash and wrote: ‘Valentine’s Day for me for many years was a day when I either partied with other singles, lamented the lack of a relationship, or celebrated my independence and solo status. .. it has always been a mixture of so many feelings and emotions!

“But when Roohi and Yash were born, I realized that my addiction and search for love had ended with their arrival in our universe!”

“I celebrate them every day with my mother, but today is the day to tell all of us parents that we have Valentine’s Day in our children forever!”

‘A fatherly love story is the most satisfying, the most unconditional and the most rewarding! So raise a toast and if no one sends you flowers today, send yourself an emoji!

Photo: Courtesy of Shefali Shah/Instagram

It’s a double party for Shefali Shah.

It’s his son Mauryais also 20, and she wrote, “And my baby Valentine @maurya___02 is 20. But still a baby.” A perfect Valentine’s Day. My little brat, with sparkling eyes, a disarming smile and a crazy laugh, full of love and mischief.

“All hard on the outside, the muscles and the boxing and the works, but the heart vulnerable and soft on the inside. Childish forever, not necessarily logical but a wild dreamer.

“With unique thinking and out of the box and even more out of the world in its feelings.

‘Stay exactly as you are my son, shine because no one is and can ever be like you.

“And I’m just one damn lucky mom to have you as the best Valentine’s Day gift anyone could ever have in their life. I love you so muchssssss my baby!’