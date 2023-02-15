‘NYPD Blue’ actor Austin Majors dead at 27, new details emerge about his final days





‘NYPD Blue’ child star Austin Majors died on Saturday at the age of 27 and new details of his final days are emerging. A representative from Hilda L. Solis Care First Village in Los Angeles confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Majors was a resident of their “interim housing program.” According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Majors died at a “residence.” An official cause of death has been “deferred pending further investigation”. AUSTIN MAJORS, CHILD ACTOR OF NYPD BLUE, DEAD AT 27 According to its website, the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village “is a 60,000 square foot interim housing facility that offers 232 beds for homeless people and on-site support services.” Of those beds, 100 are in “one-story temporary mobile home trailers” and the other 132 are inside two buildings for permanent residents. The three-story residential buildings are made up of shipping containers that house two units in each container, the website says. The Majors’ sister, Kali Raglin, previously told Fox News Digital that officials shared with her that her brother’s cause of death was a “suspicion fentanyl poisoning with an ongoing investigation.” Majors appeared on seven seasons of the hit series “NYPD Blue” as Theo Sipowicz, earning him multiple guest appearances on “According to Jim,” “American Dad!” “Desperate Housewives”, “An Accidental Christmas” and “How I Met Your Mother.” His “NYPD Blue” co-star Dennis Franz remembered his on-screen son, saying he was a “joy” to work with. “I was so shocked and saddened to learn of Austin’s passing. Austin was always such a joy to have on set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone,” Franz said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Some of my favorite scenes during NYPD Blue’s 12 years are with ‘Sipowicz’ and Theo. Every day Austin worked, I greeted him with a special song, ‘It’s Austin Major’s Day’ sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time.” Franz noted that he did not keep in touch with the majors. “Although we haven’t kept in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family.” In a statement shared with Fox News Digital, Majors’ family said, “Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin was very happy and proud of his acting career. Since he was small, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy. “He grew up in a small town where he enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and his scout troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up on, Balla. He graduated as a Salutatorian in high school while an active Eagle Scout and community member, he graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts with a passion for filmmaking and music production. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and hiking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson and nephew who made us proud and will be deeply missed forever,” the statement concluded. Fox News Digital’s Larry Fink contributed to this report.

