Netflix Romantics and How Bollywood Romance Shaped Me





A 90s West Indian kid in suburban (and very white) Vancouver, Bollywood movies weren’t universally acclaimed, or even watched, among my friends. Aside from our rare viewing parties in the basement of our childhood home, when my sister and I would dress up and force our friends to dance with us to the songs, our viewing habits tended to lean more towards Lizzie McGuire or cult classics like How to lose a guy in 10 days. For this reason, films like K3G felt otherworldly and unlike anything I had seen. Even now, the songs and dances are buzzing with color, and the women (including Kajol, a screen darling of the 90s and 2000s) are funny, smart, outspoken, And can wear lehenga and a great pair of 90s jeans. Men are handsome. But more than that, they are romantic, in touch with their feelings and, more often than not, very serious about them. (Find me a man on a modern dating app willing to follow me around the world to convince your parents he’s a good guy or whatever serenade you on the violin in a perfectly fitted sweater ensemble ). In the world of these movies, it’s not only normal to surrender entirely to the impracticality of all-consuming love, it’s encouraged and even often celebrated with a vibrant and stunningly beautiful dance number.

