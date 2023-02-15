Richard E. Grant recalls the moment his father pulled a gun on the actor’s head

Richard E. Grant has spoken of the time his father shot him when he returned from a trip to the movies.

The actor, 65, recalled the terrifying moment his parents shot him in a fit of rage as he was growing up in the southern African country of Swaziland, now known as Eswatini.

He said he snuck out of the house aged 15 to see A Clockwork Orange in theaters, despite the film having an 18 rating.

The film, which was based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, featured disturbing imagery, violent scenes and sexual scenes.

He told the Radio schedules: ‘It had a triple-X rating, and you couldn’t see it until you were 18.

“So I snuck in telling the woman who was at the box office that she looked like Elizabeth Taylor.”

He said that when he got home, his drunken father was furious that he snuck out to see the film, and he took a gun to his son’s head before pulling the trigger. Fortunately, he missed.

Richard is hosting the BAFTAs this year alongside This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, 48.

He said the awards organizers knew he wasn’t going to “roast” other actors during the event.

The star – known for his roles in Gosford Park, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Downton Abbey – will host the 76th annual Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London on Sunday.

He said he was “amazed” to be in the company of comedians Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson, who served as hosts.

Last year, the Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actress Wilson made some risque jokes about the royal family, Vladimir Putin, the gender pay gap, his flop movie Cats and his recent weight loss.

Richard added: “So I was surprised…and I thought because I was so excited on the awards circuit four years ago when I was nominated for (a Bafta).

“(Bafta organizers) need to know that I’m going to be a party person rather than someone who’s there to roast other actors, so hopefully that (will) work out, I don’t know yet.”

He first rose to prominence playing a hapless drunken actor in Withnail And I in 1987 and was nominated for a Bafta and an Oscar for his role in the detective biography Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2019.

Following his snap, he posted a video of him jumping on a trampoline on social media.

The comedy-drama film is based on the true story of Lee Israel’s confessional autobiography of the same name about the forgery of the writer’s letters and stars Melissa McCarthy as Israel and Grant as Jack Hock, his friend and accidental accomplice.

At the Baftas next weekend, Grant said he was “so fanboy” about other comedians that he found it an “incredible privilege” to meet the Bafta nominees.

This year sees Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nominations – while The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, follow close behind with 10 nominations each .

Grant added that this time when he attends an awards show, he won’t be thinking ‘are you going to win?’, but nobody gets slapped live on TV because the last four categories will be broadcast in real time for the first time in the history of the Baftas.

Last year, Will Smith apologized after storming the stage at the Oscars and slapping Chris Rock. He was banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

Richard’s friend of over 30 years, Steve Martin – whom he met while filming LA Story and who once hosted the Oscars, told him to be the “best of yourself”.

When asked what kind of host he would be, Richard added: “I’ll sing like Billy Crystal, dance like Fred Astaire, funnier than Bob Hope, prettier than Joanna Lumley…I don’t have one. no idea.” It is very difficult to see yourself outside.

The EE Bafta Film Awards will air on February 19 at 7 p.m. on BBC One and iPlayer.