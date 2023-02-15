Entertainment
Richard E. Grant recalls the moment his father pulled a gun on the actor’s head
Richard E. Grant has spoken of the time his father shot him when he returned from a trip to the movies.
The actor, 65, recalled the terrifying moment his parents shot him in a fit of rage as he was growing up in the southern African country of Swaziland, now known as Eswatini.
He said he snuck out of the house aged 15 to see A Clockwork Orange in theaters, despite the film having an 18 rating.
The film, which was based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess, featured disturbing imagery, violent scenes and sexual scenes.
He told the Radio schedules: ‘It had a triple-X rating, and you couldn’t see it until you were 18.
Shocking: Richard E. Grant, 65, has opened up about when his father shot him on his return from a trip to the movies (pictured 2021)
“So I snuck in telling the woman who was at the box office that she looked like Elizabeth Taylor.”
He said that when he got home, his drunken father was furious that he snuck out to see the film, and he took a gun to his son’s head before pulling the trigger. Fortunately, he missed.
Richard is hosting the BAFTAs this year alongside This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, 48.
He said the awards organizers knew he wasn’t going to “roast” other actors during the event.
The star – known for his roles in Gosford Park, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Downton Abbey – will host the 76th annual Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Center in London on Sunday.
He said he was “amazed” to be in the company of comedians Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Rebel Wilson, who served as hosts.
Last year, the Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actress Wilson made some risque jokes about the royal family, Vladimir Putin, the gender pay gap, his flop movie Cats and his recent weight loss.
Richard added: “So I was surprised…and I thought because I was so excited on the awards circuit four years ago when I was nominated for (a Bafta).
Looking back: The actor recalled the terrifying moment his parents shot him in a fit of rage while growing up in the southern African country of Swaziland, now known as Eswatini.
“(Bafta organizers) need to know that I’m going to be a party person rather than someone who’s there to roast other actors, so hopefully that (will) work out, I don’t know yet.”
He first rose to prominence playing a hapless drunken actor in Withnail And I in 1987 and was nominated for a Bafta and an Oscar for his role in the detective biography Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2019.
Following his snap, he posted a video of him jumping on a trampoline on social media.
The comedy-drama film is based on the true story of Lee Israel’s confessional autobiography of the same name about the forgery of the writer’s letters and stars Melissa McCarthy as Israel and Grant as Jack Hock, his friend and accidental accomplice.
Trauma: Said he went to the movies without permission and his drunken dad was furious he got away, and he took a gun to his son’s head
At the Baftas next weekend, Grant said he was “so fanboy” about other comedians that he found it an “incredible privilege” to meet the Bafta nominees.
Richard spoke about the new issue of the Radio Times, now available
This year sees Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front with 14 nominations – while The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, follow close behind with 10 nominations each .
Grant added that this time when he attends an awards show, he won’t be thinking ‘are you going to win?’, but nobody gets slapped live on TV because the last four categories will be broadcast in real time for the first time in the history of the Baftas.
Last year, Will Smith apologized after storming the stage at the Oscars and slapping Chris Rock. He was banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.
Richard’s friend of over 30 years, Steve Martin – whom he met while filming LA Story and who once hosted the Oscars, told him to be the “best of yourself”.
When asked what kind of host he would be, Richard added: “I’ll sing like Billy Crystal, dance like Fred Astaire, funnier than Bob Hope, prettier than Joanna Lumley…I don’t have one. no idea.” It is very difficult to see yourself outside.
The EE Bafta Film Awards will air on February 19 at 7 p.m. on BBC One and iPlayer.
Laced right: He said awards organizers knew he wasn’t going to ‘roast’ other actors during the event (pictured in 2021)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11747313/Richard-E-Grant-recalls-moment-father-shot-gun-actors-head.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia
- England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news
- Turkey and Syria earthquake offers early lessons and remindersExBulletin
- Improved mentorship program proving popular
- Former Inter Milan owner named head of Indonesian FA
- Boys Hockey: Power Play Goals Ice Park Rapids’ 4-1 win over Greenway – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap
- Men’s tennis improves to 6-0 ahead of ECAC Indoor Championship