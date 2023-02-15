Austin Majors, child actor of ‘NYPD Blue’, dies at 27

Austin Majors, who began his acting career as a child star in ‘NYPD Blue’, has died aged 27.

Majors, born in 1995 and whose full name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on February 1. The cause of death has not been determined, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and further investigation is ongoing.

Austin Majors at the CARE (Child Actor Recognition Event) Awards in 2007. Enos Solomon via Getty Images



Majors made his first screen appearance in the 1997 film “Nevada,” but his breakout role began in 1999, when he landed the role of Theo Sipowicz in ABC’s “NYPD Blue.” Majors appeared in 48 episodes over five years, according to IMDb.

He also voiced the younger version of the main character, Jim Hawkins, in Disney’s 2002 animated film, “Treasure Planet.” The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 75th Academy Awards.

Austin received the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for his work on “NYPD Blue” and a nomination for Best Performance in a Voiceover Role for “Treasure Planet.”

Actors Austin Majors and Kali Majors arrive at the 30th annual Young Artist Awards at the Globe Theater on March 29, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Angela Weiss via Getty Images



Majors also had smaller roles on other hit shows in the 2000s, such as “How I Met Your Mother,” “NCIS,” and “Desperate Housewives.”

In 2013, Majors graduated from high school and attended the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, where he majored in film and television production with a minor in music industry. He was a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and an active philanthropist and outdoorsman, according to his IMDb biography.

He had been a member of the Kids With a Cause charity since the age of five.

He is survived by his younger sister, actress Kali Majors.

New trends