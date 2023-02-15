Netflix’s ‘The Romantics’: an ode to Hindi cinema and Bollywood

Hindi cinema and love are closely linked; the romantic genre is an integral part of the industry, the backbone of some of the most unquestionably popular films to emerge from India. Across musicals, mythological epics and modern classics, the message of love has reigned supreme for decades. Anyone who has even dabbled in Bollywood can conjure up an image of a couple against the Swiss mountains: her in a pastel sari, he playing a melodic tune to express his devotion.

This distinctive visual is the creation of a filmmaker, Yash Raj Chopra, the undoubted force that synergizes Indian cinema and romance – and today, the subject of Netflix The Romantics.

What is Netflix The Romantics about?

The docuseries, fittingly released on Valentine’s Day, is a tribute to Chopra, her studio, and her dedication to portraying love on screen. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar-nominated creator who also directed Indian Matchmaking, The Romantics is an in-depth four-part examination of Chopra’s legacy, his penchant for romantic films, but also the mammoth-looking Indian film industry as a whole.

“Much of what we know and what comes to mind when we think of ‘Bollywood’ and ‘Hindi cinema’ was crafted by Yash Chopra and his films. “Perfect lens to examine the evolution of the Hindi film industry,” Mundhra told Mashable in an interview.

For The Romantics, the director and her team spoke to 35 leading Indian actors, spanning three generations, over three and a half years. Additionally, producers, artists, journalists and writers were approached to add their own stories to the conversation. The project was inherently “complex and research-heavy,” says Mundhra, which explained the long production schedule for the docuseries.

Tracing Yash Chopra’s Legacy

Interspersed with these personal accounts, archival footage from the many films developed by Chopra, his son Aditya and Yash Raj Movies(Opens in a new tab). In the first episode “The Boy from Jalandhar”, viewers are taken through Chopra’s early life as an author, from his earliest days Dhool Ka Phool (1959) to the commercial success of Deewar (1975), up to romantic-dramatic-musical conceptions Kabhi Kabhi (1976) and Series (nineteen eighty one). Many of these works examined the “complexities of marriage” and the “nuances” of love, says Mundhra: “[Chopra] was so far ahead in that regard.”

Simultaneously, we see Chopra’s appreciation for love, poetry, theater and fashion, all of which underscore her often grand and star-studded productions. Many actors interviewed said they first watched Chopra’s films as fans, before working with him later. Anil Kapoor, who frequented Chopra productions as an actor, says his films were always “bright and sparkling”; director Karan Johar says he was “pierced” by the beauty in Chopra’s films.

Yash Chopra filming ‘Silsila’.

The series seamlessly weaves Chopra’s career trajectory – both its triumphs and failures – with a larger story of India itself, touching on the country’s arc from colonial rule to partition to economic development. These historical facets elevate the docuseries, adding context for viewers keen to find out why India is so enthralled by its films.

“One thing that really came out, as I was talking to people, was how much the trends in the Hindi film industry mirrored the big cultural, political, social and economic movements in the country itself. It added a layer to the story that I found really interesting,” says Mundhra. “India, over the past 75 years, has gone through so many changes. The movies reflect that and you only really see it when you step back.”

The beginning of modern Hindi romantic comedies

Purveyor of current romantic films, Aditya Chopra himself appears in a rare interview in the series. This development was the source of lots of tabloid anticipation(Opens in a new tab) in India in the weeks leading up to Netflix’s release. The director, who worked alongside his father but is known for amplifying family productions, has spoke to the press in 1995(Opens in a new tab). Mundhra says Aditya took on the project quickly, but the interview itself “took a lot of persuasion”.

“I first presented the vision to Aditya and he was on board pretty quickly,” she says. “He and the studio gave me access to the movies, archives, music and anyone I needed to talk to. I’m so grateful they trusted me with this story, because it seemed so personal to them.”

Preity Zinta and Yash Chopra on the sets of ‘Veer Zaara’.

His interview appears in the second episode, “Prodigal Son”, which takes the audience to the 90s and the 21st century and the development of the family’s signature studio. In the interview, Aditya says, “I was privileged to have already received a huge start from my dad. My dad was so successful, he literally gave me everything on a platter. I had so lucky. Now if I don’t take this get a head start and do something about it, I won’t do the opportunity justice. So that was my motivation. How can I put Yash Raj Films on The map of the world? “

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ‘Dhoom 2’.

The director did it with the release of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), the romantic film presented as the turning point of Bollywood. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film reached an unprecedented level of fervor, still playing 27 years later at the theater(Opens in a new tab) in Bombay.

Here, the pace of the Netflix series picks up, and The Romantics the key idea is in focus. Viewers aren’t confined to a one-character documentary, but instead are shown how Chopra was an integral part of the fabric of Bollywood. Excerpts from each star showcase a deep-rooted love for India and cinema; their dedication to the industry is clearly apparent, as is their nostalgia for films of the past. We witness Khan’s meteoric rise through his metamorphosis from villain to hero, and we get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom and his son Abhishek’s childhood on set.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in “Hum Tum”.

A wider picture of Bollywood and its people

Like many of Chopra’s films and works under the Yash Raj banner, The Romantics turns to painting an ambitious, rose-tinted picture of the industry and its stars. But conversations about nepotism, privilege, successes and failures arise in Episode 3, “The Guard,” which takes a more holistic look at the industry by focusing on its realities. Each of these fragments encapsulates the bigger picture of Bollywood, its films and more specifically its fans.

“Our connection to Hindi cinema is so specific and deep.”

Smriti Mundhra

Mundhra rightly never strays too far from focusing on the fans, the backbone of the industry, and who this series is really for. As an Indian-American, Mundhra says she is thrilled that the diaspora is engaging with the show.

“Our connection to Hindi cinema is so specific and deep,” she says, pointing out that for many South Asians abroad, films “brought the community together” and were “the only connection to the homeland”.

“It’s not as simple as entertainment,” she says, and it clearly shows in The Romantics, a dedicated testament to what Bollywood and its interpretations of love have meant over the decades. Many have suggested that India’s romantic genre has declined(Opens in a new tab) in recent years, eclipsed by action movies that reduce love to a secondary thematic device. For fans of Hindi cinema, domestic and international, the series will serve as a necessary reminder of the romantic storytelling that has become synonymous with Bollywood for a reason. It’s kind of a scrapbook: a nostalgic and powerful reminder of the gravity these films had for so many people.

The Romantics is now streaming on Netflix.(Opens in a new tab)