Dhar Mann Studios: Actors from popular Burbank-based YouTube channel protest for better pay and working conditions





BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — The stars of a studio with millions of subscribers on a YouTube channel say the company failed to act in good faith. They are protesting over wages and what they claim are unfair working conditions. If you’re looking for stories with a positive message, you might have checked out Dhar Mann’s YouTube channel. Dhar Mann Studios launches short shows with moral lessons that have attracted millions of fans. But some studio players say morality is a big issue with Dhar Mann. “If you want to cash in on that morality, you have to at least give the people who work under them respect for what you preach,” actor Dylan J. Harris said at a press conference Tuesday. Most actors say they were with Dhar Mann since his debut. The studio has grown from a handful of people in 2018 to a business that now operates three sound stages in Burbank. Analytics firm SocialBlade.com says the YouTube channel has 17.8 million subscribers and has over 10 billion views. But the actors all say success hasn’t led to better pay or working conditions. “There are only the basics of running a movie company that are not being followed,” said actor Colin A. Borden. Mann released a lengthy statement on the company’s YouTube channel, saying many disgruntled actors hadn’t even worked with the company in years and some “spread false information to hurt the studio, my family and me. “. A company representative said the upset actors were only a tiny fraction of the actors working for the company and that the complaints were misleading and unfair. But the actors who protested say they were done with Dhar Mann, the bridge burned down, their welcome gone. Their hope is that the studio will eventually share more of its success with people seen on screen.

