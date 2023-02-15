Steven Spielberg Says Tom Cruise Saved Hollywood With Top Gun Maverick





Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise reunited at this year’s Oscar nominees luncheon, where the hit filmmaker praised his ‘Minority Report’ and ‘War of the Worlds’ actor for saving the movie industry with Top Gun: Maverick. Both Spielberg and Cruise are up for Best Picture this year thanks to “The Fabelmans” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” respectively. “You saved Hollywood’s ass and maybe you saved theatrical distribution,” Spielberg told Cruise in a video originally shared on Instagram by director Kartiki Gonsalves, whose film “Who Can Say No To Babies elephants!” is nominated for Best Documentary Short. Cruise was left blushing. Spielberg added, “Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the whole theater industry.” “Top Gun: Maverick” was the second movie to gross over $1 billion at the global box office amid the pandemic, following “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” With a gross of $1.48 billion, “Maverick” ranks as the 11th highest-grossing film in history worldwide (not adjusted for inflation). The film is the fifth-highest-grossing domestic box office with $718 million. Although “No Way Home” grossed more, it was a Marvel movie with three generations of Spider-Man actors. Although “Maverick” was a sequel, its success was not predetermined. Still, the sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” became a rare old-school hit that held up at the box office for months based on value of mouth. According to Paramount, repeat customers fueled the momentum for “Maverick.” By its fourth weekend in North American theaters, 16% of audiences had returned more than once, and 4% had returned three or more times. As Variety Oscar expert Clayton Davis previously reported that Cruise was the nominees’ luncheon hit. Spielberg wasn’t the only contestant who adored the “Maverick” star. Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mescal, Baz Luhrmann, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler and more made sure to approach Cruise during the event and take pictures. ‘Top: Gun Maverick’ is nominated for six Oscars, while ‘The Fabelmans’ is up for seven. The Oscars will air March 12 on ABC. Steven Spielberg says to Tom Cruise opposite, you saved Hollywood’s ass. and, you may have saved the theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theater industry. I have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — Amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023 Steven Spielberg tells Tom Cruise you saved Hollywood’s ass and maybe you saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theater industry. pic.twitter.com/nPWR5BqiUV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 14, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/steven-spielberg-tells-tom-cruise-saved-hollywood-top-gun-maverick-1235522763/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos