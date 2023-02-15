Vivek Agnihotri says ‘dumb statements’ by ‘Bollywood boycott gang’ got Pathaan hitting, praising Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma





Vivek Agnihotri has congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his recent film Pathaan, which broke virtually all box office records in Hindi film history. The filmmaker praised Shah Rukh for the way he marketed Pathaan and took responsibility for the film, but also added that some of the “credit” for the film’s success should go to those who protested against him. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to break the Rs 1,000 crore barrier. The film faced several protests and boycott calls before its release, but the controversies did not affect its box office performance. Speaking on Carvaka Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri discussed the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide. Attributing the film’s success to Shah Rukh, Agnihotri said, “Pathaan only worked because of Shah Rukh’s charisma and fans, the way he marketed him and the way he took it upon himself. shoulders that “it’s my film and I’m responsible”. for that,” which is pretty good. Wow now he has changed his mind about Pathaan and calls it stupid boycott gang. pic.twitter.com/juzXEBk7DE – r (@itzzRashmi) February 14, 2023 However, the filmmaker added that part of the success was also due to the publicity the film received due to protests and boycott calls against it. He added, “I also think some credit should also go to people who made stupid statements against the film and people who unnecessarily protested and called for a boycott. They are different people from the “Bollywood boycott gang”. There is one who always says “boycott Bollywood” for everything for many years. These were new players in the market and they didn’t need to. There were violent factors that said we were going to burn this and burn that and that, I think, contributed to that as well. And of course, our media channels. Agnihotri’s previous film The Kashmir Files was itself a huge hit, grossing Rs 341 crore worldwide on a budget of just Rs 15 crore. The director is currently busy filming his next one – The Vaccine War.

