Alec Baldwin movie Rust to resume filming with new and old crew – The Hollywood Reporter

Rust will resume filming this spring with a mix of new and returning crew members, including beleaguered star and producer Alec Baldwin, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The production’s plans to complete the film come amid Baldwin’s manslaughter lawsuit, multiple lawsuits by former crew members against the film’s producers and an investigation into alleged systemic safety issues on the tray.

Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with shoes, American Horror Story) will be joining the film as cinematographer in place of Halyna Hutchins, according to Rust Movie Productions. A documentary about Hutchins’ life, including his work on Rustled by director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz, will also begin filming with “full support” from production and Halyna Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, who will serve as executive producer on both titles.

“Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna’s talent while conveying what her loss meant to her friends. , his colleagues and the entire film industry,” Rust Movie Productions said in a statement.

Additionally, the scene that was being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot has been rewritten, said Rust Movie Productions attorney Melina Spadone. She declined to comment on the nature of the changes.

The announcement follows the filing of criminal charges against Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In January, New Mexico prosecutors charged the couple with two counts each of manslaughter in the murder of Hutchins, who was shot on the set of the film in October 2021 when an old-fashioned revolver manipulated by Baldwin exploded.

The resumption of filming was first announced last year when a settlement was reached between Rust Movie Productions and the family of Halyna Hutchins. As part of the deal, the film would be completed with the blessing of Matthew Hutchins. The film crew originally planned to resume production in January, with preliminary plans to scout locations in California.

Grant Hill (THE thin red line, tree of life) and Stéphane Marinaccio (Jack Ryan) will join Matthew Hutchins as producers of the film, according to Spadone. Other new crew members include safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan of Tenet Production Safety and production designer Christine Brandt (card counter).

Cline, who will complete the film with “the blessing and support” of Matthew Hutchins, will donate his salary to charity, according to Rust Movie Productions.

The production will feature enhanced safety protocols on set, including security supervisors and a ban on any working weapons or ammunition. Live ammunition has always been prohibited.

All RustThe original producers of are also back, according to Spadone. They include Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell Smith, Short Porch Pictures’ Nathan Klingher and Ryan Winterstein, Brittany House Pictures’ Anjul Nigam, and Cavalry Media’s Matthew Delpiano.

Allan Graf (stunt coordinator), Terese Davis (costume designer), Stacy Lockhart (head of makeup department), and Anna Williams (head of hair department), are among the other members of the original crew who return to complete the film. alongside director Joel Souza.

“While bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining the former cast and crew is committed to finishing what Halyna and I started,” said Souza, who also underwent an injury while filming, in a statement. “All of my efforts on this film will be dedicated to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It’s a privilege to see this on her behalf.

The gunsmith, prop master and assistant production manager have not been named. An ammo vendor is no longer needed since shooting will no longer use functional weapons.

In criminal cases involving the shooting, former assistant director Dave Halls signed a plea agreement to settle the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Sentences include a suspended sentence and six months probation.

Spadone said the production was cleared by all unions and guilds in Hollywood for their members to work on the film. She noted that more crew members will be hired as primary photography approaches.

For union crews, working in non-union jobs without permission can result in fines, suspension, and expulsion. The worst-case scenario for the production would have involved a critical mass of major Hollywood unions and guilds refusing to grant permission to resume filming with their members, which could have led to crew members mounting a boycott against the movie. This scenario unfolded in 2014 when the producers of Midnight Rider announced that they plan to resume filming months after camera assistant Sarah Jones was killed while filming on a train track.

Rust Movie Productions is appealing a fine levied by the New Mexico Department of Environment’s Office of Occupational Health and Safety for allegedly knowing that gun safety procedures were not not followed on set and having demonstrated “complete indifference” to the well-being of the cast and crew.

Manufacturing for Rust was suspended in October 2021 after the fatal shooting. Baldwin still has scenes to film, Spadone noted. She declined to comment on the impact of prosecutors’ case against him on the set.

All of the film’s main actors, including Travis Fimmel and Frances Fisher, will be back, the producers claim.

The documentary about Halyna Hutchins will explore her early life living on a remote Soviet naval base and in Kiev, Ukraine, to become a famous cinematographer, according to a press release from the project.

“We embarked on this endeavor to shed light on Halyna’s life and honor her accomplishments. We refuse to walk away from any aspect of this story, no matter how difficult — and if that includes the effort to complete Halyna’s final film, it is our duty to document the process,” Metz said. THR. “The experience of those who work to complete Rust involves many difficult decisions. As people who loved Halyna, we hope to capture everything we can in order to understand this incomprehensible situation in all its complexity.

Last Thursday, Hutchins’ parents and sister filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, Rustproducers and other crew members. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of the consortium, which recovers damages for mutually dependent relationships.

Gloria Allred, attorney for the parties, is also representing screenwriter Mamie Mitchell in an identical case.

Brian Panish, an attorney for Matthew Hutchins, said in a statement after the new lawsuit was announced, “We do not believe any other family member has a claim under New Mexico law or California. Neither Mr Hutchins nor his lawyers were told of the family’s intention to take legal action until today.