A fan-favorite child actor has died





Austin Majors, who was best known for his role on NYPD Blue, has died. By Jessica Scott | Austin Majors (middle) NYPD Blue Austin Majors, the child actor known for his role in Blue NYPD, is dead. According The Hollywood Reporter, he was only 27 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said he died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif., but his cause of death has not yet been released. Austin Majors was born Austin Setmajer in 1995 and was already appearing in films two years later, making his screen debut in Nevada. He also appeared in movies like Providence And The price of air before being hired to play Detective Andy Sipowiczs’ (Dennis Franz) son Theo Sipowicz on Blue NYPD from 1999 to 2004. Austin Majors won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for this role in 2002 and was nominated for Best Performance in a Voiceover Role for his performance as Young Jim in treasure planet one year later. The young actor also appeared in many TV shows, such as Hercules, EAST, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, ThresholdAnd how I Met Your Mother. However, Austin Majors wasn’t just a talented actor. He was also very smart, as he was able to skip a grade in school, where he got top marks in all subjects. He graduated from high school in 2013 and went on to study at the University of Southern Californias School of Cinematic Arts, where his major was film and television production. He also had a music industry minor and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, according to IMDb. In addition to movies and school, Austin Majors was also an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, horseback riding, and traveling, and was a Junior Scout Assistant with the Boy Scouts. At the time of his death, he was still an active Eagle Scout. Austin Majors’ family released a statement to TMZ, in which they explained how Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson and nephew that made us proud. They developed her younger sister Kalis’ favorite memories, which involved growing up together on the set, hiking and volunteering together. The circumstances of Austin Majors’ death are still unclear, but TMZ shares that a source with direct knowledge of the situation has disclosed that no foul play is suspected, but it’s possible the former child star ingested a large and lethal amount of fentanyl. This much less wholesome portrayal of the actors’ final moments also included the detail that he was staying in a homeless shelter at the time of his death. An autopsy is expected to be completed by next Monday, but it will be months before anyone hears the results of Austin Majors’ toxicology report. Whatever the circumstances of his death, this loss is tragic for the film and television industry. Austin Majors made a big impact in a short time on our television screens and in movies, and he will certainly be missed.

