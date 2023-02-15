



Home

Cinema News

Steven Spielberg Thanks Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for Saving Hollywood and ‘The Entire Theater Industry’ The couple were reunited at the Oscar nominees luncheon. Picture via Paramount



There was a reunion between two of Hollywood’s biggest names at this year’s Oscar nominees luncheon, with Tom Cruise And Steven Spielberg creating a viral moment that is as exciting as it is heartfelt.

Cruise, who once helped save the entire planet in Spielberg’s War of the Worlds was credited by the legendary director with saving something else equally important – the theatrical experience. Spielberg and Cruise are competing for Best Picture this year, with both serving as producers of their respective films, The Fabelmans And Top Gun: Maverick. A video shared on Instagram by the director Kartiki Gonsalves, including the movie Who can say no to baby elephants? is nominated for Best Documentary Short, showed Spielberg and Cruise locked in an embrace, with Spielberg telling the actor he “saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the entire theater industry. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Film of the Year by Rotten Tomatoes maverick was only the second film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office as a result of the pandemic, behind Spider-Man: No Coming Home. With its $1.48 billion gross, maverick became the 11th highest-grossing film in history worldwide, while it ranks fifth all-time at the domestic box office.

Top Gun: Maverick Was An Old-Fashioned Word-of-Mouth Hit maverickThe success of was almost unprecedented, and a real surprise. The sequel to a cult classic dating back to 1986 at best, which was as much known for its country character and beach volleyball scenes as it was for its aerial scenes, it became a true word-of-mouth hit in the way movies like Titanic had been before, remaining high on the box office charts for months after its release. For Paramount, its distributor, the key to its success was repeat viewing. By its fourth weekend in North American theaters, 16% of audiences had returned to re-watch the film at least once, with 4% having seen it three or more times. The film was also a critical success, winning Best Picture from the National Board of Review, Movie of the Year from Rotten Tomatoes and it was named one of the top ten movies of 2022 by the American Film Institute. . The film was nominated for a total of six Oscars, including the aforementioned Best Picture, and its $1.489 billion gross marked the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/steven-spielberg-tom-cruise-top-gun-maverick-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos