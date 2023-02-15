50 Cent signs multi-year deal with Fox after Starz exit | Entertainment
Curtis 50 Cent Jackson brings his powers as a television producer to Fox. THE Emmys And grammysThe winning producer, director, actor, rapper and entrepreneur has signed a non-exclusive, multi-year direct-to-stream deal with Fox, which will see him develop scripted dramas, comedies and animated series to air on the network. Jackson announced he was leaving Starzwho co-produced his Power franchise, in September 2022.
Jackson is bringing all of these new series through his production company G-Unit Film & Television. Shows created under the deal will be owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, Fox Entertainment Studios, in conjunction with G-Unit Film & Television.
Whether it’s music, movies or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans around the world, said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, in a statement. statement of Tuesday, February 14. He’s the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and was eager to develop exciting new series for Fox with him and his team.
I’m thrilled to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on building multiple series on Fox, an ideal streaming destination for G-Unit Film & Television content. while our premium, streaming, scripted, and unscripted slates continue to grow in all directions, Jackson said.
G-Unit Film & Television also produced the ABC to hit For life and will soon begin production on season 3 of the series black mafia family for Starz and the recent release of black mafia family docuseries. G-Unit is also in development on the scripted series land of battle And queen around at Starz.
Could this be where his and Eminems 8 miles Will the TV series end? Jackson revealed in an interview with Real big boy from the 92.3 years on Friday January 6 that he will bring his 8 miles on the television. Were on the move. It’s gonna be big. I’m working.
I want to be able to show and offer a lot more detail, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you’ve used before, that you’ve aired, and stuff like that, he said. You’ll see this stuff on the surface and temperament of the characters.
We may see all of these characters on Fox in the near future.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos