Tom Cruise and Top Gun Maverick saved Hollywood





This news went viral over the Academy lunch, so rather than continuing to thank the people who sent it to me (thanks Wayman, etc.), I’m going to echo it here instead. Headlines read: And the video: Steven Spielberg at Tom Cruise at the #Oscars lunch: You saved Hollywood’s ass, maybe you saved theatrical distribution. (via @marisatomay)

pic.twitter.com/0tkBwqVQLU — Movie Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2023 First of all, I love Steven Spielberg. There will never be another. We are all very lucky to have lived when he was making movies because I promise you that will never happen again. From Jaws to the Fabelmans – that is to say all my life – the man showed himself. Top Gun Maverick is the Jaws of 2023. I didn’t know Joseph Kosinski was a great director before that, but he is indeed a great director. You don’t get such success unless the writing, directing, and acting are top-notch. And it’s. It’s a perfect 10. When I watch movies on Amazon, I always look at the rating. I have never seen anything like this: Sometimes you just get it. It doesn’t happen often – in fact, it never happens. Movies like this don’t win Best Picture – they almost never have. But that’s the kind of thing that happens once in a blue moon. It’s not just an action movie. It’s a love story. It’s not just a love story between Maverick and Penny, it’s also a love story between Maverick and Rooster and Maverick and Iceman. It’s also a love story between the entire team responsible for getting along and steering the mission. It’s a story of keeping a promise made to a best friend to watch over his As a friend of mine said, it was the kind of movies we used to have every week in the 1990s. And it’s true. We were doing. If just one of these films were made and released in theaters now, people would flock to them, just like Top Gun Maverick did. This is especially the case now. People say movies and theaters are over? They are not finished. They are always fun to do if they are fun. Not if they’re fast food franchise movies that barely move the needle and blur into each other, but if they’re original stories that take you somewhere. All of those superhero and franchise movies have gotten really depressing, haven’t they? It was like all of a sudden everyone thought it was their job to blow us up for eternity. And then the clouds parted. I mean…. It’s like crawling through a frozen landscape, an apocalypse and stumbling upon a crackling fire with an ice cream maker and a hot tub. SIGN ME UP. Our country may be screwed in so many ways, but there’s one thing we can do like no one else? Movies like this. So yes, Spielberg knows what he’s talking about because he knows everything. It’s so good it even works with a cat.

