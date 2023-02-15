Former HBO Senior Counsel Grant Goeckner Returns to Labor and Employment Law Firm of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupps | Business





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 14, 2023– Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (MSK) has expanded its work and employment practice in the entertainment industry with the return of Grant Goeckner as a partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005798/en/ Grant Goeckner (Photo: Business Wire) Goeckner returns to MSK from Home Box Office (HBO), where he was Vice President and Senior Labor Relations Counsel, handling union and guild collective bargaining and National Labor Relations Board affairs. Prior to HBO, he spent over six years as an associate in MSK’s labor and employment practice group. Having worked as both outside and inside counsel for a major television network, he offers a unique perspective in representing clients in the media and entertainment industries. Goeckner’s practice focuses on management-side labor law, including collective bargaining negotiation and administration, NLRB proceedings, labor arbitration and union avoidance. His extensive expertise also covers a wide variety of employment law issues, including wages and hours, discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. Goeckner will join MSK’s highly regarded entertainment practice, which serves a global customer base. The addition of Grant to our sophisticated team of labor and employment lawyers reinforces MSK’s long-standing reputation as the go-to firm for entertainment industry companies navigating this highly regulated area of ​​the right, said the co-chairman of MSK. Lucia E. Coyoca. The return of subsidies also expands our company’s deep traditional workforce base. Goeckner received his BA from Princeton University and his JD from Columbia Law School. A former professional hockey player, he has been a member of the Sports Lawyers Association since 2018. MSK has an excellent reputation and has always been a market leader in the entertainment industry, Goeckner said. I am delighted to return to the firm and look forward to continuing this proud tradition. About MSK Since 1908, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (MSK) has proven its ability to understand the complex, demystify the mysterious and define the unknown. With more than 130 attorneys and offices in Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., MSK is often considered a go-to firm by industry and legal insiders, and has extensive experience in a variety of practice areas, including capital- Risk, Private Equity, M&A, Corporate Securities, Entertainment & IP Litigation, Labor & Employment, Motion Picture, Television & Music Transactions, Immigration, Regulatory, Tax, Trusts & Estates, Real Estate and International Trade. Relentlessly innovative, our lawyers have crafted groundbreaking legislation, set influential precedents, and shaped the legal landscape. For more information, visit www.msk.com. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005798/en/ CONTACT: Xenia Kobylarz 510.410.2846 office/mobile [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL LEGAL SERVICES SOURCE: Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 2/14/2023 2:13 PM / DISK: 2/14/2023 2:13 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005798/en

