French Vinglish – Valentine’s Day: Unconventional Connections in Bollywood Movies That Won Us Over





Ritesh Batra, Gauri Shinde and Shoojit Sircar directed these films Sridevi and Mehdi Nebbou in English Vinglish IMDb



|



Kolkata

|

Posted on 14.02.23, 15:39 From cotton candy romances to one-sided love stories, we’ve seen Bollywood celebrate love in all its glory over the past few decades. But hidden in this multitude of outright romantic relationships are a few on-screen gems that explore relationships in a whole new dimension, a special bond between two individuals that cannot be categorized into any particular category. On Valentine’s Day, we take a look at four relationships in recent Bollywood movies that celebrate the indefinite bonds of attachment. Ila and Saajan in The lunch box In Ritesh Batra’s 2013 drama The lunch box, Nimrat Kaur plays Ila, a lonely housewife who wants to rekindle the spark in her married life by preparing delicious lunches for her husband. But due to a delivery mix-up, his lunch boxes instead reach a middle-aged widower, Saajan Fernandes (Irrfan Khan). Realizing his mistake, Ila sends a note to Saajan with the next lunch box, starting an exchange of letters between the two. It creates a special connection between the two as they share their deepest secrets. Shashi and Laurent in English vinglish Sridevi plays Shashi, a housewife, in Gauri Shindes English vinglish (2012), a heartwarming tale about rediscovering self-esteem. Despised by her husband and daughter for her lack of English proficiency, Shashi decides to regain her confidence by enrolling in English lessons while on a trip to New York. There she meets Laurent (Mehdi Nebbou), a French chef, who falls in love. They form a bond of friendship based on mutual respect. While Shashi thanks Laurent for making him feel good about himself, the latter considers meeting him to be a very special moment in his life. Piku and Rana in fig In the self-titled 2015 drama Shoojit Sircars about finding her roots, Piku (Deepika Padukone) shares fascinating chemistry with Rana (Irrfan Khan). Their bond grows organically on a trip to Kolkata from Delhi. Their conversations are effortless and their chemistry is palpable throughout the film. During their journey, Rana forces Piku to come to terms with his true self, the one who has been buried under the weight of his responsibilities as a girl. She is finally able to resist her father’s temper tantrums. Rana, in a way, teaches Piku self-love and acceptance, which makes her feel liberated. Rafi and Miloni in Photograph Photograph (2019) is a romantic drama directed by Ritesh Batra. The film revolves around Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a street photographer, who convinces Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) to impersonate his fiancée for a photo in order to fend off his grandmother’s attempts to marry him off. When Rafis’ (Farrukh Jaffar) grandmother demands to be introduced to her fiancée in person, he tracks down Miloni and urges her to fake their relationship. Miloni, a student from a wealthy family, gladly accepts the exciting proposal. The duo form a unique bond despite the barriers of social status and religion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/valentines-day-unconventional-connections-in-bollywood-movies-that-won-us-over/cid/1916469 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos