Entertainment Producer – ABC7 Los Angeles





ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an Entertainment Producer – Content Development to produce original content for the “On the Red Carpet” entertainment brand. Applicants should have extensive experience producing content for live linear projects, as well as digital and social platforms in the areas of news, lifestyle and entertainment. The ideal candidate will have a passion for entertainment and pop culture, excellent leadership and communication skills that drive collaboration and innovation, and the ability to recognize, create, and communicate priorities and strategies. The Entertainment Producer – Content Development will maximize opportunities to drive growth and optimize performance metrics. Responsibilities: – Lead the “On the Red Carpet” brand through company-wide synergy projects – Create/Produce daily segments featuring topical entertainment news – We want self-starter storytellers who can create memorable content for our digital, social media and broadcast platforms – You must be able to take a story from concept to completion. – You will be expected to produce various styles for various platforms. – Majority of missions will be entertainment based, but not all of them. News, lifestyle and sales projects can be assigned. Basic qualities: – Minimum of 7 years of experience producing short and long form content, both news and entertainment, with live linear production experience – Strong understanding of social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat and YouTube) is required – Must be able to research, configure, edit and write content on a daily basis – Experience with Adobe Premiere is required – Proven ability to multi-task and thrive in a high-pressure news environment – Ability to work both independently and in a team – Strong news gathering capabilities – Mastery of the AP style – Solid knowledge of basic HTML – Must be willing to work a flexible schedule to accommodate special events, including nights, weekends and holidays – Strong written, verbal and presentation skills required Training required – Bachelor’s degree required The hiring range for this position in Los Angeles is $109,700 to $126,800 per year. The base salary actually offered will consider internal equity and may also vary based on the candidate’s geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills and experience, among other factors. Bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of overall compensation, in addition to the full range of medical, financial and/or other benefits, depending on the level and position offered. Equal Opportunity Employer – Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-entertainment-producer-content-development/391/44389068064

