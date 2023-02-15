James Gunn Reveals New DC Universe Batman Actor





Batman is coming to the DC Universe, and James Gunn has confirmed that it won’t be a face we’re used to seeing under the hood. We have a lot of Batman on our screens right now. Robert Pattinson saves a very terrible Gotham City in Matt Reeves The Batman saga, Ben Affleck makes his final appearances as a character before the DCEU is erased from existence in the flashand Michael Keaton will also reprise his classic role as that film’s character. the flash will reset the DC Universe, setting the stage for a new Batman to take over in that continuity (while Pattinson’s Dark Knight continues to exist as part of his own). Originally it looked like Keaton’s Batman would continue in the new timeline, but now it looks like it won’t. There have been a lot of rumors about who will be the main Batman in the DCU, but James Gunn has officially confirmed that we’re getting a new Dark Knight. A new actor will play Batman in the DC Universe After a weekend filled with rumors about the future of the DCEU’s Caped Crusader, DC Studios Co-President and CEO James Gunn took to social media to not only dispel some of those rumors, but also clarify them. . The main rumor that caught people’s attention was the possibility that George Clooney could reprise his role from 1997 batman and robin and become the main Bruce Wayne of the DC Universe. Gunn responded to this rumor when a fan asked him questions on Twitter, simply replying “Absolutely not”. When asked by another fan if the DCU’s Caped Crusader would be another returning veteran who’s played the role before, or a new actor, Gunn replied “New actor”. This seems to rule out future appearances by Affleck and Keaton (although the latter may still exist in his own universe) and confirms that we’ll see a new, potentially younger Batman on the big screen when The brave and the daring hits theaters. The Next Batman will definitely have some big shoes to fill considering the last four Batmans were Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, but we wish them all the best. Are you excited to see the new actor as Batman? Who would you like to see play the role? Let us know in the comments below!

