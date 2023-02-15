Paul Rudd in Threequel – The Hollywood Reporter

Ant-Man and the Wasp may have the ability to get really small, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum goes really big.

This third film centered on the characters (and the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, for those counting) represents a major departure from its two predecessors. While these were generally lighter and relatively small-scale compared to the giant movies starring the other superheroes, this entry clearly aims higher, taking place almost entirely in the Quantum Realm and rivaling the Star wars films in their construction of the exotic world. Imagine the canteen scene of star wars on steroids and stretched to length, and you’ll get an idea of ​​what director Peyton Reed and screenwriter Jeff Loveness are up to.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania The essential

Trade humor for scale and extravagance.

Release date: Friday, February 17

Discard: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Katy OBrian, William Jackson Harper, James Cutler, David Dastmalchian

Director: Peyton Reed

Scriptwriter:Jeff Loveness



Rated PG-13, 2 hours 5 minutes

The mileage will vary in terms of fan reactions; Personally, I enjoyed the previous comedic-leaning Ant-Man films as refreshing palate cleansers of the over-the-top histrionics of the Avengers films. It helped, of course, that the title character was played by Paul Rudd, an actor so endearing and naturally funny (not to mention seemingly ageless) that watching him play a superhero felt like sharing a joke with an old man. friend.

While this film features a few laughs – many of which revolve around the visually hilarious and murderous organism MODOK (more on that later) – the humor is generally more sparse. Which is probably fitting for a movie starring one of Marvel’s scariest villains in the form of Kang the Conqueror (a truly fearsome Jonathan Majors, instantly establishing a career annuity) and a potential cataclysm involving…actually , I don’t know what, to be honest. I just know it’s really, really bad, and between the Multiverse and the Quantum Realm, you practically need an advanced degree in physics to understand what’s going on in Marvel movies these days.

The film begins in jovial fashion, with a smug Scott Lang (Rudd) enjoying the fruits of his fame, including performing readings from his memoirs. Watch out for the little guy! and accepting free offers from his local cafe, even if the owner mistakes him for Spider-Man. His relationship with girlfriend Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and now-teenage daughter Cassie (a terrific Kathryn Newton) is going great. Hope’s father, Hank (Michael Douglas), seems to have settled happily into retirement, though he’s still obsessed with ants, and her mother, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer), is clearly enjoying being set free. of its decades-long confinement in the Quantum Realm. .

The extended family’s contentment is soon shattered when they are all accidentally sucked into the Quantum Realm following an unfortunate science tinkering by Cassie, who is obviously following in her father’s footsteps. There, Janet reunites with old friends, including menacing but menacing Lord Krylar (Bill Murray, doing the Bill Murray thing), with whom she apparently had an affair of some sort, much to Hank’s dismay. Janet also has a history with Kang, whom she previously stopped from escaping the Kingdom and who really wants out now. Because if not, how will he possibly face the Avengers?

For the best or for the worst, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the most overtly sci-fi film in the series, and at that level it does very well. Giving credit to the on-screen depiction of the Quantum Realm would essentially involve reprinting dozens of pages of credits, but suffice it to say that the visual design of the multi-faceted sets, imaginative costumes and outrageous creatures on display is truly outstanding. at all levels. A jaw-dropping climactic battle, involving a “probability storm” (don’t ask) that results in a host of Ant-Mans who at first don’t get along but eventually learn to work together for their survival, is the kind of jaw-dropping sequence that you don’t even need mind-altering substances to enjoy.

The film also works well on an emotional level, especially with the romantic relationship between Scott, desperate to be a good father, and his feisty teenage daughter, who more than proves herself when it comes to donning a suit that changes size and mix it up. with the bad guys.

It’s frustrating to see the main characters separated into different groups for long stretches of the film, but Lilly’s Wasp has plenty of moments to shine and Douglas seems to really enjoy playing puzzled – like when Hank closely observes a particularly strange creature from the Quantum Realm. , “Holy shit, this guy looks like broccoli!” (It’s not a line to rival Gordan Gekko’s “greed, for lack of a better word, is fine,” but it’s funny enough.) And Pfeiffer is terrific in his expanded role, having the ability to be a badass heroine and make the most of it.

But it’s Majors who brings real gravity to the proceedings. While it’s no surprise that the actor’s hulking physique is a perfect fit for his iconic, villainous persona, he also invests his performance with a stillness and ambivalence so arresting that you’re nervous every moment he’s in it. ‘screen.

However, it is not the bad guy who steals the photo. It would be MODOK, Kang’s “mechanized organism designed only to kill”, which looks like a giant head in a tiny body and is played by an ancient The ant Man actor not mentioned in the credits of the film. The reactions of the other characters upon first encountering the bizarre creature are priceless, as is the saying inspired by him, which ultimately serves as the film’s unofficial motto: “It’s never too late to stop being a jerk. “. Which, for Marvel, is as deep as it gets.