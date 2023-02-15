Elvis Presley’s private jet sells for $260,000 | Entertainment





Elvis Presley’s private jet has sold for a whopping $260,000 after spending 40 years gathering dust in the desert. The late 1962 King of Rock and Roll Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has sat on the tarmac at Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico for four decades, but has now found a new home after going under the hammer of what would have been the 88th birthday of the hitmaker of “Unchained Melody” (08.01.23). Elvis’ late ex-wife Priscilla Presley attended the Mecum Kissimmee collector car auction in Florida, and said the music legend – who died of a heart attack in August 1977 at the age of 42 – had gotten a lot of “joy” from his car. and aircraft collection. The ‘Hound Dog’ rocker bought the plane in 1976 for the mega-sum of $840,000, and it was used to ferry his infamous manager Col. Tom Parker, his band, crew and their gear to his gigs. . While the exterior is in desperate need of repairs, the interior has the 60s red velvet seats, wood paneling, gold finish and a retro entertainment system. The kitchen area also includes a Kenmore microwave. A businessman called Jim Gagliardi was the last known owner of the jet after buying it for $430,000 in 2017. Priscilla attends the auction following the tragic death of her and Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie, last month. Following her death from cardiac arrest at the age of 54 on January 12, the 77-year-old actress decided to contest an amendment to her will, but insisted amid the battle that she ” loved” the “Suspicious Minds” hitmaker “a lot” and would antagonize anyone. who can “think differently”. She told E! News, “I loved Elvis as much as he loved me. Lisa is the result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis has left in his life.” The former ‘Dallas’ star is challenging an amendment to Lisa Marie’s will that removed her and the singer’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, from responsibility for her trust and replaced them with the oldest children, Riley, 33, and Benjamin – who took his. life in 2020 at the age of 27.

