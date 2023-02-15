Entertainment
Stream it or skip it?
The last project of Smriti MundhraTHE creator of Indian Matchmaking, is a deep dive into Bollywood history through the lens of iconic filmmaker, Yash Raj. Mundhras’ background as a documentary filmmaker is front and center in Netflix’s latest, which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Opening shot: A montage of interview subjects taking to the microphone, asking questions about interview settings, smoothing their blouses and preparing to open up about the legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films.
The essential: Director Yash Chopra is one of the most influential figures in Bollywood history and the creator of the Yash Raj Films banner. The Romantics follows his career from his big break to the highs and lows of his legendary movies via archival footage and new interviews with some of Bollywood’s biggest names on and off camera.
What shows will this remind you of? The deeper look at Bollywood’s most seminal creator covers similar ground as the documentary Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebelwhich also charted the revolutionary career of its main subject.
Our opinion : For many, Bollywood is a monolithic business: originating in India, it’s a catch-all term for the country’s biggest film industry. But The Romantics seeks to understand the shape of the industry and its outsized impact not only as a source of entertainment, but also as a statement about the people of India through the films of one of the country’s most prolific directors.
Modern-day Bollywood fans will be stunned by the amount of talent and behind-the-scenes access given to Mundhra and her team. The most famous names, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, all participate not to discuss their own careers but to exalt Yash Chopra and fanboy of the films that inspired them (Ayushmann Khurana is particularly amusing when recounting his first contact with these films). Mundhra even marks a meeting with the famous recluse Aditya Chopra, Chopra’s son and director of the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengein the Second Hour docuseries.
It’s a celebration of the industry built for the super-fan, but also serves as an entry point for the uninitiated. Because the four-part series is rooted in history, there’s a certain level of education built into its philosophy of explaining who Yash Chopra is and what movies he’s responsible for to learn how the idea of Bollywood in as a romance machine is something that only really started in the 1990s, The Romantics has teachable moments for fans of all degrees. (And for what it’s worth, it’s also a subtle crash course in how far baby nepo talk can stretch in Bollywood.)
What is missing is a glimpse of the musical aspect of Bollywood, one of the fundamental tenets of Indian film culture as a whole. Some of the show’s most exciting moments are when classic songs play in the background as famous stars take their seats or talk about their experiences. Music is an integral part of the Bollywood experience. It’s possible the show will speak to composers and lyricists in the final two episodes, so the jury is still out on that aspect, but to completely exclude their contributions and not show how Chopra worked in that space would render the documentary incomplete.
Whether it’s Mundhra’s off-screen interviewing skills or the subjects’ eagerness to praise the illustrious director, both episodes of The Romantics available to critics are packed with anecdotes, interpretations, and a level of excitement and energy that is honestly infectious. While it’s streaming on Netflix, it would be just as fun to sing along to the tunes of our youth in a full theatrical show.
Sex and skin: None.
Farewell shot: The end of the first episode marks the start of the second episode with Aditya Chopra’s interview, with everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Ranveer Singh feigning shock that he agreed to sit in front of the camera for a time. The episode ends with an empty chair that the director will soon occupy.
Sleeping Star: Since Chopra is no longer with us, the series depends on what color his collaborators can add. The late Rishi Kapoor provides great insight into Chopras’ process and highlights his genius through sweet stories about their work together on set and friendship off of it.
The most pilot line: Our cinema is as much a part of daily life in India as waking up and brushing your teeth, says Shah Rukh Khan of the industry that propelled him to fame.
Our call: SPREAD IT. Aimed at Bollywood superfans, there’s still plenty to love for anyone remotely interested in the Hindi film industry.
Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a television-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any moment, she can ruminate at length on Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You can call him Rad.
|
Sources
2/ https://decider.com/2023/02/14/the-romantics-bollywood-netflix-review/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stream it or skip it?
- Google has reportedly begun layoffs in Israel
- ‘Best wishes for your…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of special occasion
- Top US general says Russia has lost “strategically, operationally and tactically”.
- Vitamin D effective in preventing progression from prediabetes to diabetes
- Chinese President Xi voices support for Iran amid Western pressure
- Elvis Presley’s private jet sells for $260,000 | Entertainment
- Girl arrested after allegedly spraying teens with pepper spray at TN hockey game
- Those in the industry with famous last names versus those successful with no name
- Va. Techs New Alexandria Campus Celebrates Construction Milestone: CEG
- ViiV Healthcare presents HIV treatment data for Cabenuva and Biktarvy
- Nikki Haley will run for president, challenging Donald Trump | National policy