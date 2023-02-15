Stream it or skip it?

The last project of Smriti MundhraTHE creator of Indian Matchmaking, is a deep dive into Bollywood history through the lens of iconic filmmaker, Yash Raj. Mundhras’ background as a documentary filmmaker is front and center in Netflix’s latest, which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Opening shot: A montage of interview subjects taking to the microphone, asking questions about interview settings, smoothing their blouses and preparing to open up about the legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

The essential: Director Yash Chopra is one of the most influential figures in Bollywood history and the creator of the Yash Raj Films banner. The Romantics follows his career from his big break to the highs and lows of his legendary movies via archival footage and new interviews with some of Bollywood’s biggest names on and off camera.

What shows will this remind you of? The deeper look at Bollywood’s most seminal creator covers similar ground as the documentary Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebelwhich also charted the revolutionary career of its main subject.

Our opinion : For many, Bollywood is a monolithic business: originating in India, it’s a catch-all term for the country’s biggest film industry. But The Romantics seeks to understand the shape of the industry and its outsized impact not only as a source of entertainment, but also as a statement about the people of India through the films of one of the country’s most prolific directors.

Modern-day Bollywood fans will be stunned by the amount of talent and behind-the-scenes access given to Mundhra and her team. The most famous names, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, all participate not to discuss their own careers but to exalt Yash Chopra and fanboy of the films that inspired them (Ayushmann Khurana is particularly amusing when recounting his first contact with these films). Mundhra even marks a meeting with the famous recluse Aditya Chopra, Chopra’s son and director of the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengein the Second Hour docuseries.

Picture: Netflix

It’s a celebration of the industry built for the super-fan, but also serves as an entry point for the uninitiated. Because the four-part series is rooted in history, there’s a certain level of education built into its philosophy of explaining who Yash Chopra is and what movies he’s responsible for to learn how the idea of ​​Bollywood in as a romance machine is something that only really started in the 1990s, The Romantics has teachable moments for fans of all degrees. (And for what it’s worth, it’s also a subtle crash course in how far baby nepo talk can stretch in Bollywood.)

What is missing is a glimpse of the musical aspect of Bollywood, one of the fundamental tenets of Indian film culture as a whole. Some of the show’s most exciting moments are when classic songs play in the background as famous stars take their seats or talk about their experiences. Music is an integral part of the Bollywood experience. It’s possible the show will speak to composers and lyricists in the final two episodes, so the jury is still out on that aspect, but to completely exclude their contributions and not show how Chopra worked in that space would render the documentary incomplete.

Whether it’s Mundhra’s off-screen interviewing skills or the subjects’ eagerness to praise the illustrious director, both episodes of The Romantics available to critics are packed with anecdotes, interpretations, and a level of excitement and energy that is honestly infectious. While it’s streaming on Netflix, it would be just as fun to sing along to the tunes of our youth in a full theatrical show.

Sex and skin: None.

Farewell shot: The end of the first episode marks the start of the second episode with Aditya Chopra’s interview, with everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Ranveer Singh feigning shock that he agreed to sit in front of the camera for a time. The episode ends with an empty chair that the director will soon occupy.

Sleeping Star: Since Chopra is no longer with us, the series depends on what color his collaborators can add. The late Rishi Kapoor provides great insight into Chopras’ process and highlights his genius through sweet stories about their work together on set and friendship off of it.

The most pilot line: Our cinema is as much a part of daily life in India as waking up and brushing your teeth, says Shah Rukh Khan of the industry that propelled him to fame.

Our call: SPREAD IT. Aimed at Bollywood superfans, there’s still plenty to love for anyone remotely interested in the Hindi film industry.

Radhika Menon (@menonrad) is a television-obsessed writer based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared on Vulture, Teen Vogue, Paste Magazine, and more. At any moment, she can ruminate at length on Friday Night Lights, the University of Michigan, and the perfect slice of pizza. You can call him Rad.