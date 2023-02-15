Entertainment
10-year-old The Last Of Us actor Sam is also a deaf hockey star who wants to turn pro
Episode 5 of The Last Of Us featured 10-year-old actor Keivonn Woodard playing the role of Sam, and it turns out he’s not only a good actor, but also a hockey player with big goals in mind.
William Douglas of The Color of Hockey featured Woodard for ESPN, and in it, Woodard — who, like his Last of Us character, is deaf in real life — said he wanted to become the NHL’s first deaf black player. The story also covers Woodard’s experience playing Sam on The Last of Us.