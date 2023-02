10-year-old The Last Of Us actor Sam is also a deaf hockey star who wants to turn pro

Episode 5 of The Last Of Us featured 10-year-old actor Keivonn Woodard playing the role of Sam, and it turns out he’s not only a good actor, but also a hockey player with big goals in mind.

William Douglas of The Color of Hockey featured Woodard for ESPN, and in it, Woodard — who, like his Last of Us character, is deaf in real life — said he wanted to become the NHL’s first deaf black player. The story also covers Woodard’s experience playing Sam on The Last of Us.



<\/iframe>“}},”device”:”other”,”isDevice”:false,”isLiveStream”:false,”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”countdownTime”:0,”guid”:”gs-2300 -6460607″,”ageGateCookieName”:”videoAgeGateBirthday”,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”postPlayMax”:100,”adCall”:{“host”:”http:\/\/pubads. g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?”,”params”:{“iu”:”\/5441\/vaw-gamespot\/desktop\/gamespot.com”,”impl”:”s”, “gdfp_req”:1,”env”:”vp”,”output”:”xml_vmap1″,”unviewed_position_start”:1,”url”:”[referrer_url]”,”correlator”:”[timestamp]”,”description_url”:”[description_url]”,”cmsid”:2566084,”vid”:6460607,”pp”:”vpaid_js”},”custParams”:{“ptype”:”news_article”,”cid”:”gs-1100-6511498″,”game “:”the-last-of-us,the-last-of-us-part-ii”,”genre”:”action,adventure”,”con”:”playstation-3,playstation-4,playstation-5 ,pc”,”publisher”:”scee,scea,sce-australia,scei”,”embed”:”autoplay”,”franchise”:”the-last-of-us”,”category”:”tv” , “partner”:”desktop\/gamespot.com”,”vid”:6460607},”soundBasedSize”:{“normal”:”640×480″,”muted”:”640×483″,”none”:”640×480″} , “daiSsbUrl”:”https:\/\/dai.google.com\/ondemand\/hls\/content\/2572465\/vid\/6460607\/master.m3u8″,”daiMidRollHost”:2500176},” uvpHi5Ima “:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”cuePoints”:null,”uvpc”:””,”partner”:”gamespot”,” adPartner”:”desktop\/gamespot.com”,”desktopAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”mobileAdPartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”mapp”:”gamespot”,”cms”:”pi ” “,”searchablereadings”:[“html5″,”uvpjs”],”follow up”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com” ,”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”screenMediumThumb”:”https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/a\/uploads\/screen_medium\/1352\/13527689\/4098097 -230210_gsu_last-of-us-e5_site.jpg”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/02\/11\/12bc0619-eac7-404d- 877b-ac9828393261 \ /230212_tlou_ep5_breakdown_360H700K,360H1000K.540H1800K.720H2500K.720H3200K.1080H5000K.1080H8000K,Master.M3U8 ” /12bc0619-eac7-404d-877b-ac9828393261\/230212_TLOU_EP5_Breakdown_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master .mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/02\/11\/12bc0619-eac7-404d-877b-ac9828393261\/230212_TLOU_EP5_Breakdown_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,” adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/02\ /11\/12bc0619-eac7-404d-877b-ac9828393261\/230212_TLOU _EP5_Breakdown_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/02\/11\/12bc0619 -eac7-404d-877b-ac9828393261\/230212_TLOU_EP5_Breakdown_720h3200k,master.m3u8 “,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2023\/02\/11\/12bc0619-eac7-404d-877b-ac9828393261\/230212_TLOU_EP5_Breakdown_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,73k 1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”userId”:0,”premium”:false,”datePublished”:1676134800,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile “}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″ data-jw-context-name=”gamespot” data-jw-media-id=”wTEWqk9Y ” data-jw-player-url=”https://cdn .jwplayer.com/libraries/VXc5h4Tf.js”data-jw-video-token=””> You need a javascript compatible browser to watch videos. Size: 640×360 480×270 Do you want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Register or login now! Please use a browser compatible with html5 video to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you cannot access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January FEBRUARY March April Can June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 ten 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 nineteen eighty one 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 [1945[1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’ you agree to GameSpot’s Terms



Terms of use And

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: The Last of Us Episode 5 Breakdown: The Fates of Sam and Henry, Lamar Johnson Interview

Woodard didn’t have a lot of acting experience before joining The Last of Us – in fact, showrunner Craig Mazin put out an open casting call on Twitter just to find someone to play Sam, and that’s how Woodard got the part. Mazin said in the interview that Woodard is “just one of those people you meet where you go, ‘OK, there’s such a thing as natural talent,’ and he has it.”

“Keivonn got to experience just about anything a production can give you as an actor, and it was water off a duck’s back,” Mazin said. “He was always on time, always happy, whether it was first thing in the morning or three weeks of shooting in the evening. He always knew his lines…he understood the scene and he took direction beautifully. “

In The Last of Us video game, Sam is not deaf. On the TV show, he is, and that’s because Mazin wanted to “show another way of communicating” and do more for the representation of people with disabilities.

Woodard wants to become a professional ice hockey player, but he’s not stepping away from acting just yet. He signed a leading role in the short science fiction film Fractal. Beyond that, Mazin said he hopes Woodard keeps acting, but at the same time, “if he ends up playing in the NHL, I’ll be okay with that too.”

Woodard plays for the Bowie Hockey Club under-10 team in Maryland, and his teammates call him “Hollywood” for his flashy goal celebrations. His coach said he was one of the top scorers.

Communication is key to being a good hockey player, and Woodard struggled early on until his team hired an American Sign Language interpreter for practices and games. A grant that helped pay for the performer also paid for a special lighting system at Woodard’s local rink to help Woodard figure out when there was a whistle. Before that, players or referees had to tap Woodard on the shoulder to warn him of a stoppage in play.

Woodard also spoke about his father. He himself played basketball and prepared for hockey as his son played more and more but sadly passed away from cancer in 2021. “Every time I scored a goal he was there and that’s how I got to where I am now,” Woodard said.

SPOILERS FOR THE LAST FOLLOW US BELOW

In episode five of The Last of Us, Sam got infected and started attacking Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Sam was shot by his own brother, Henry (Lamar Johnson), who then turned the gun on himself. It was a tragic end to another amazing episode. For more, check out GameSpot’s detailed video above, which includes an interview with Johnson about the episode.

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sunday nights on HBO.