Weekly Planetary Picks | Culture & Leisure

Wednesday February 15
1) There is a bilingual meeting on the importance of health equity on Wednesday, presented by the Wilkinson Public Library in partnership with Telluride Medical Center and the Tri-County Health Network from 5-7 p.m. The meeting takes place in the Wilkinson Program Room; the library will provide simultaneous translation, free food and babysitting services.
2) Drinking Potents: Learn how to make vintage winter cocktails in a class on Wednesdays at Ah Haa School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Join ahhaa.org.
3) Horror sensation ‘M3GAN’ screens nightly through Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m.
Thursday February 16
1) The TAB Student Fashion Show takes place tonight and tomorrow (February 17) at the Palm Theater. Showtime on both nights is 6 p.m.
2) On the 23rdrd The annual Telluride Comedy Festival opens tonight at the Sheridan Opera House and runs through February 19. Showtime is at 8 p.m. every night. See who’s playing and buy tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Shop Till You Pop: Stop by the AETHERstream pop-up event at Element 52, open daily from 12-7 p.m. through Feb. 21.
Friday February 17
1) Registration begins today for Ah Haa School Youth and Teen Summer Camps. Learn more about ahhaa.org.
2) Sean McNamara plays The Ride Lounge today at 4:30 p.m.
3) There is a Mardi Gras celebration at Mountain Lodge tonight with live music by Joint Point. Free entry; the party starts at 6 p.m.
4) The Telluride Comedy Festival continues tonight at the Sheridan Opera House (8 p.m.). Tonight is also your last chance to catch the TAB Student Fashion Show at the Palm Theater at 6 p.m.
5) Shop till you pop: Check out the Lux Collective pop-up event at the Madeline Hotel. It is open daily until March 4.
Saturday February 18
1) Art is at the heart of the party: Ah Haa School presents ArtThrob, a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to benefit the school’s visual arts program, tonight from 6 p.m. At 20 o ‘clock. Find out more and buy tickets at ahhaa.org.
2) On the 23rdrd The annual Telluride Comedy Festival continues tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m.
3) The films “Broker” and “Women Talking” are screened every night until Friday at the Nugget Theater. Hours vary; visit nuggettheatre.com to learn more.
Sunday February 19
1) Listen to live music this afternoon at Altezza, Peaks Resort, 4-7pm
2) Mountainfilms Winter Shorts is raising funds for a selection of adventure films and a silent auction at the Palm Theater tonight, where doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 6:30 p.m.
3) It’s your last night to enjoy the 23rd annual Telluride Comedy Festival, at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. For information. and tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
monday 20 february
1) Schools in Telluride are closed today, as is the Wilkinson Public Library, in honor of Presidents Day. Establishments will reopen tomorrow.
2) AA meetings are held daily in Telluride at Christ Presbyterian Church. On Monday there is also an Al-Anon meeting at Christ Church. The time for both meetings is 5:30 p.m. Attend via Zoom, if you wish: the code for the AA meeting is 825-3167-0042. For the Al-Anon meeting via Zoom (friends and observers welcome), point your browser to tinyurl.com/bdf6fzs8.
tuesday 21 february
1) Locals share their passions through eye-catching five-minute slideshows tonight at Ignite! at Ridgeway. Show time at the Sherbino Theater is 7 p.m.
2) Mark your calendar: Happy Hour Chamber Music, presented by the Telluride Chamber Music Association, will take place at the Telluride Arts HQ Gallery tomorrow night (February 22), with Travis Fisher on piano from 5-6 p.m. There is no admission. charge.