Weekly Planetary Picks | Culture & Leisure





Wednesday February 15 1) There is a bilingual meeting on the importance of health equity on Wednesday, presented by the Wilkinson Public Library in partnership with Telluride Medical Center and the Tri-County Health Network from 5-7 p.m. The meeting takes place in the Wilkinson Program Room; the library will provide simultaneous translation, free food and babysitting services. 2) Drinking Potents: Learn how to make vintage winter cocktails in a class on Wednesdays at Ah Haa School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Join ahhaa.org. 3) Horror sensation ‘M3GAN’ screens nightly through Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 7 p.m. Thursday February 16 1) The TAB Student Fashion Show takes place tonight and tomorrow (February 17) at the Palm Theater. Showtime on both nights is 6 p.m. 2) On the 23rdrd The annual Telluride Comedy Festival opens tonight at the Sheridan Opera House and runs through February 19. Showtime is at 8 p.m. every night. See who’s playing and buy tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com. 3) Shop Till You Pop: Stop by the AETHERstream pop-up event at Element 52, open daily from 12-7 p.m. through Feb. 21. Friday February 17 1) Registration begins today for Ah Haa School Youth and Teen Summer Camps. Learn more about ahhaa.org. 2) Sean McNamara plays The Ride Lounge today at 4:30 p.m. 3) There is a Mardi Gras celebration at Mountain Lodge tonight with live music by Joint Point. Free entry; the party starts at 6 p.m. 4) The Telluride Comedy Festival continues tonight at the Sheridan Opera House (8 p.m.). Tonight is also your last chance to catch the TAB Student Fashion Show at the Palm Theater at 6 p.m. 5) Shop till you pop: Check out the Lux Collective pop-up event at the Madeline Hotel. It is open daily until March 4. Saturday February 18 1) Art is at the heart of the party: Ah Haa School presents ArtThrob, a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser to benefit the school’s visual arts program, tonight from 6 p.m. At 20 o ‘clock. Find out more and buy tickets at ahhaa.org. 2) On the 23rdrd The annual Telluride Comedy Festival continues tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. 3) The films “Broker” and “Women Talking” are screened every night until Friday at the Nugget Theater. Hours vary; visit nuggettheatre.com to learn more. Sunday February 19 1) Listen to live music this afternoon at Altezza, Peaks Resort, 4-7pm 2) Mountainfilms Winter Shorts is raising funds for a selection of adventure films and a silent auction at the Palm Theater tonight, where doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is at 6:30 p.m. 3) It’s your last night to enjoy the 23rd annual Telluride Comedy Festival, at the Sheridan Opera House at 8 p.m. For information. and tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com. monday 20 february 1) Schools in Telluride are closed today, as is the Wilkinson Public Library, in honor of Presidents Day. Establishments will reopen tomorrow. 2) AA meetings are held daily in Telluride at Christ Presbyterian Church. On Monday there is also an Al-Anon meeting at Christ Church. The time for both meetings is 5:30 p.m. Attend via Zoom, if you wish: the code for the AA meeting is 825-3167-0042. For the Al-Anon meeting via Zoom (friends and observers welcome), point your browser to tinyurl.com/bdf6fzs8. tuesday 21 february 1) Locals share their passions through eye-catching five-minute slideshows tonight at Ignite! at Ridgeway. Show time at the Sherbino Theater is 7 p.m. 2) Mark your calendar: Happy Hour Chamber Music, presented by the Telluride Chamber Music Association, will take place at the Telluride Arts HQ Gallery tomorrow night (February 22), with Travis Fisher on piano from 5-6 p.m. There is no admission. charge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telluridenews.com/arts_and_entertainment/article_720ed3a2-acc7-11ed-97e8-fbe24617c984.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos