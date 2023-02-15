Dial of Destiny Director Explains How Age Changes Indiana Jones – The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s not the years, it’s the mileage,” lamented a weary Indiana Jones in The Raiders of the Lost Ark.

In the upcoming fifth film of the saga, The Dial of Fatethese are the years And the mileage.

Star Harrison Ford is now 80, making him almost certainly the only octogenarian to ever helm a major Hollywood studio wall-to-wall action flick.

For director James Mangold (Ford versus Ferrari) — who has known Ford for years and previously worked with him on THE call of the wild – Ford/Indy’s age has presented challenges and opportunities for telling a different kind of adventure in the highly anticipated fifth film in the saga coming June 30, which sees Indiana team up with her goddaughter (Phoebe Waller- Bridge) in a new quest.

“We can’t hide from where we are in our lives – none of us can – and neither can Indiana Jones,” Mangold says (in a spoiler-free interview conducted for last week Hollywood journalist cover story on Ford, where some of the comments below have already appeared). “I wanted to follow Harrison’s lead and just deal with it directly. It’s not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years that gets called back to action. It’s more that his bones can hurt him, it’s that his soul might be in pain, or that some of his optimism or fit for the world might have evaporated. The mistake you can make in movies – and we’ve all seen movies like this – is when someone is of middle age, but the whole movie continues this charade with them that they don’t are not that old.

The crux of this approach, Mangold says, was to move beyond Indy’s aging (the character is actually quite a bit younger than Ford in the film – 70, which Ford can easily pass off as) . But it also shows how much everything around Indy has evolved. It’s a challenge faced by the latest film in the franchise as well, The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“The first three Indiana Jones films took place around the same time,” Mangold notes. “They all fit easily into the serialized, theatrical, almost viscous style of the movies that were coming out at the time they’re set. The challenge for [director Steven Spielberg] on [Crystal Skull], and for me on this one is: how do you move forward into new decades where the world is no longer seen in such clear demarcations between black and white, good and evil? Where is the whole concept of robbing graves and fighting for relics seen in a different way? It’s not about changing the story but allowing the character to discover how the world has changed around him.

Most of the film is set in 1969, when, Mangold notes, America’s heroes were characters like astronauts rather than soldiers of fortune. “And our perception of politics is grayer,” he adds. “Who is a villain? Who do we work with? Who are we fighting against? Proxy wars, all that. It’s not as simple as it was in the days of World War II. What happens to a hero built for a black and white world, when he finds himself in a gray world? It’s a problem that produces humor, produces contradictions, produces adjustments that this character is going to have to make.

Yet, as fans already know, the film’s opening sequence harkens back to Indy’s glory days. Ford was aged using AI technology and Lucasfilm’s library of footage from his previous work. Mangold says the sequence is not just a fun flashback, but provides more meaningful context to the character for the rest of the film.

“It reminds audiences of the contrast between a hero at his physical peak and a hero at 70,” Mangold says. “We don’t just rely on audiences’ memories of previous films. He reminds everyone of what he has done, what he has survived, what he has achieved. By showing him at his best and then reuniting with him at 70 in New York, it provides a kind of wonderful kickstarter for audiences on how they’re going to have to readjust and retool their brains for this guy. His past is a living memory for the audience, hanging over a man who now lives in anonymity in a world that no longer cares or acknowledges the things he felt so deeply about. You end up with a multi-layered perception of his character, both what he was and what he is, and how the world is different between the first 20 minutes of the movie.

Ford recently revealed that obvious age jokes had been removed from the dial of fate script, preferring to show rather than tell. “There’s a moment when he looks at himself in this situation and says, ‘What the hell am I doing here? “, Ford said. “But I hate what I call ‘talking about the story’. highlights that are reported to him I’d rather create behavior that’s the joke of the age than talk about it.

Yet Mangold also had to deliver the kind of elaborate, physically intensive action sequences fans of the saga have come to expect. Indy’s pragmatic intelligence came in handy here – he is, after all, the guy who simply shot the swordsman in Raiders rather than fighting it.

“Indy has always looked for an easy way out of conflict,” Mangold said. “He uses his brain to solve a riddle in the middle of something that threatens his life. He’s not a character who was built to be a sniper or a muscle-bound Marvel-like hero. He always looked for the quickest way out of a situation, and it only increases at 70 years old. His need to find ingenious ways out of a problem therefore increases.

But when it came time to get physical, Mangold says Ford was up to the challenge.

“Harrison was ready for anything,” Mangold says. “If anything, he was the one fighting to do things, and then I’d be like, ‘No, not this one. Her attitude was tenacious and enthusiastic about all aspects of the role, including the physical.

After a while, even Ford ended up getting a little worn out, like when he was tossed around again and again.

“When you’re 79, just being knocked to the ground is a trauma in itself,” Mangold says. “Harrison is no different from Indy in the sense that he carries with him the scars of all the movies he’s made, as well as his own private calamities. He’s literally this embodiment of all those bruises, bones broken and being bounced off the walls and being thrown on the ground for so many years.As any actor or stuntman will tell you, this stuff takes its toll, especially when the director continues to say, “One more time!” Harrison turned to me at one point and said, ‘This is the last time I’m going to fall for you!’ »

What was equally impressive to the director was how Ford dealt with the day-to-day elements of filmmaking and thought deeply about his character and how Indy would react to the situations he found himself in.

“You recognize his deep instincts – not just as an actor, but also his understanding of how to use the camera,” he says. “Cinema is like 3D chess. There’s so much more to it than the truth of the performance, but also fitting it into the setting and knowing what’s going to work. What I found most refreshing was It’s – and I can’t say I found it surprising because his work portrays him so fully – it’s that you feel he’s working every moment to undermine the bullshit of the scene. ways to make it look more like life, spoil fake moments and make fun of his own character he has this keen sense of how to be a hero and undermine the tropes of heroism at the same time. How to walk that tightrope is something you see him thinking about all day; how to kind of play against the obvious grain of the scene. Also, how to find humor where you might not to think there would be humor in. These gifts are the hallmark of his work.