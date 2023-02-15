Could the internet help evolve our entertainment industry?

Radio, theatre, television, cinema and OTT are now considered the top five media for audiovisual entertainment.

The internet has played a crucial role in shifting the means of entertainment from real-time or live consumption to easily accessible content that can be consumed at leisure.

The internet, as a whole, has also helped create new avenues and models of work in the entertainment industry.

The Daily Star hosted a panel discussion with five artists Tariq Anam Khan, Tropa Majumdar, Naznin Hasan Chumki, Ashna Habib Bhabna and Manoj Pramanik who come from five different generations in the industry and have experience working in all entertainment media .

Prominent actor Tariq Anam Khan, also a theater director, is well known as a mentor to actors like Mosharraf Karim and Zahid Hasan. For him, the theater was an acting school, a home to practice and improve acting skills.

“A performer has the chance to discover, rediscover and improvise in front of the live audience. This particular experience is an ancient process, and yet, very crucial for an actor to this day. In today’s world, it’s the only medium left, where there’s live interaction between the audience and the performers,” Tariq said.

He also added that the theater has been hit hard due to the scintillating image set up for showbiz. Thus, the medium has not evolved in Bangladesh, compared to international venues.

“In our country, theater is not yet considered a professional way of acting,” he said.

Live streaming changes theatre, but it ignores the live interactions between performers and audience.

However, actor Manoj Pramanik had a different take on this. “Besides being a theater worker, I am also a teacher. My students often ask me if theater is still needed in today’s world,” Manoj shared.

He explained that apart from the live interaction, the stage performance has no unique feature that can pull the audience towards the theater.

“Digital transformation focuses on acceleration rather than speed of learning and observing the beauty of life,” the actor said. “Today’s generation is faster and as a result they find it too difficult to connect with us.

They also struggled to connect with the work of theater artists as it has yet to up its game with the changing times. Ironically, the term ‘live’ has become a technology, it means live streaming, not live interactions anymore,” he added.

Renowned artist Tropa Majumdar explained how the focus on the younger generation has been hijacked due to digitalization. “Virtual communication has become more important than live communication for the younger generation. This could be one of the reasons why young people cannot identify with theatre.”

While addressing the matter, she also shared one of her recent experiences watching a theater performance in Kolkata. “It amazed me when I saw a young crowd eagerly coming to the theater to watch a performance, which has none of that so-called ‘speed’.”

“They have access to the Internet, and at the same time they must want to discover art in its original form. This is a basic orientation that our children lack, and the education system is responsible for it,” added Too much. .

Tariq Anam Khan said that due to Dhaka’s heavy traffic and scarcity of theaters, it is extremely difficult for people to want to watch live shows. “If we had more theaters in Dhaka, I’m sure there would be more interest locally.”

Ashna Habib Bhabna is a trained classical dancer, who had no previous training in theater before starting to work on screens. “As an actress, I always felt that I needed someone to guide me. My screen acting had no educational basis, everything I learned, I learned senior and veteran actors,” she explained.

“Digital transformation is about accelerating rather than speeding up learning and observing the beauty of life” Manoj Kumar

Later, Bhabna shared that she felt the need for proper training and joined Spordha, run by theater legend Jamil Ahmed. “It was one of the best experiences I’ve had as an actor,” she added.

Digital media has also taken over television, allowing them to consume content at their own pace, according to their time. The plethora of advertisements while watching series or TV shows has also made viewers reluctant to this medium, coupled with the lower quality of content.

“We are now focused on working in a local context with a global perspective, which is a critical step when it comes to transforming our entertainment industry,” said Tropa, who believes local OTT platforms have great potential in this regard.

“The morality of TV has become questionable due to a lack of quality control. OTT has raised the bar of expectations, while TV channels are also expanding their wings on the web,” said the actress Naznin Hasan Chumki.

“We are fortunate to have witnessed technology that changed the entire world. Unfortunately, we are still waiting to use this powerful tool for our own good,” she added.

Bhabna added, “A lot of good creators, including Masu Ake and Munzereen Shahid, have used the internet to great and positive effects, so there’s a good example to follow.”

Naznin pointed out that the masterful works and lives of maestros around the world are preserved, through archiving or remastering older tapes of their work. “Even our neighboring countries have done it, but we are still lacking on that front.”

Tariq Anam Khan has expressed concerns about the quality of our local content archiving method, saying it is quite poor by international standards. “This could be a great opportunity for us to use archiving for our brilliant artists. However, it is not.”

“The internet gives me the whole world, but when I want to know the gems of my fraternity, including Munir Chowdhury or Syed Shamsul Haque, I can’t manage to get a complete archive of their career. Somehow another, we can’t represent our culture to the world, where that should have been our main priority,” Naznin said.

In terms of relevance, radio is a medium with strong competition from streaming services, while the Internet is an entirely different threat.

“Every medium is more and more focused on the visual, and in this race, radio has lost its charm,” said Tariq Anam Khan. “The prevalence of FM radio is almost replaced by byte-sized clips and free streaming shows.”

Naznin Hasan talked about his experience working in radio stations both as a voice artist and a radio jockey. “Before, people had an interest, a certain curiosity, in knowing the artists behind the voices on the radio. It was like magic for them. However, it lost its charm with the increasing appeal of visuals “, she said.

Bhabna, on the other hand, felt that podcasts and audiobooks are some of the benefits that technology has to offer in terms of audio entertainment.

Tariq Anam Khan further noted that our film industry, despite having high-end tools, is not yet digitized. “The internet helps spread information, from poster launch, to trailer, to reviews. These are great tools to have a positive impact on movies. However, we lack control mechanisms piracy, like foreign industries,” he told a news conference. the discussion, also highlighting the need for digital ticketing.

Tariq has also expressed interest in further exploring his art on silver screens. “We have to start working on counter-narratives. As soon as we start telling our own stories, we will leave a mark on a global scale,” he added.

All the artists participating in the roundtable agreed that OTT has a prospectus to stand out globally. “This medium has had a big impact on the film industry as well,” Tropa shares. Personal subscription platforms have also created competition for other media.

“Over the past three decades, the entertainment industry has been moving at a slow pace, which has increased its pace due to over-the-top services,” said Tropa, who also believes government has a big role. to play to strengthen the brotherhood. .

“Cricket would not reach what it is if the government did not reach out to this area. But the government has never taken art and culture seriously. The responsibility should not lie solely with corporations and non-governmental sectors,” Tropa said. .

She also highlighted the fact that educational institutes lack cultural knowledge. “The results are alarming, which also translates into severe intolerance, ignorance and religious extremism,” Tropa said.

According to Manoj, OTT has shown a sign of prosperity. “It’s the choice to subscribe and most importantly, it has a huge archiving system.”

On top of that, Tariq Anam Khan said, “Content certification on OTT platforms has been excellent so far. It will also help other media to improve their guidelines as well.

“As artists, it’s our responsibility to keep our content up to standard. The greed for audiences and ‘viral content’ has led to a decline in the quality of our work,” Naznin said.

Tropa, on the other hand, believed that entertainment not only serves the sole purpose of entertaining, but rather helps audiences think, realize, and act. “We tell stories in all mediums, but our goal is to connect with the audience, to send them a message, to raise awareness.”

In conclusion, the artists agreed that despite advances in technology, the industry still lacks professionalism and a proper audition system. Although OTT platforms have encouraged or rather compelled other media to step up their game, we still have a long way to go for proper evolution of our entertainment industry.