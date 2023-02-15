Solawave Expands to Ulta, Opens Content House in West Hollywood

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Solawave is in expansion mode.

THE beauty device brand launched in November 2020 with a 4 in 1 skin care wand. Quickly, it became a success, thanks in large part to a ripple effect of social mentions.

The pen-sized skincare device puts a number of fashionable and expensive technologies into users’ hands, including red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, low vibration and therapeutic heat. At $150, it was a steal, compared to most home appliances. Devices by NuFace, the category leader, starts at $245.

The brand has invested in social media advertising, as well as giveaways to influencers, celebrities and makeup artists, to make a name for itself. He now has an impressive number of celebrities as fans, including Sydney SweeneyVanessa Hudgens, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Coolidge, who mentioned the brand on social media and in interviews. With each mention of these celebrities, Solawave saw sales increase an average of 130% over 3-4 days, a spokesperson told Glossy.

On February 19, the brand will launch a new version of the wand, at a slightly higher price ($169), on Ulta.com. The retailer will also offer the serum intended to be used in conjunction with the wand called the Renew Complex Activating Serum$32, as well as his $99 Bye Bye Acne: 3 Minute Pimples Treatment. On March 5, the brand will expand to 650 Ulta stores and begin selling the new wand on its own site. “We wanted to partner with a retailer that understands the beauty space,” said founder Andrew Silberstein. “Ulta has an incredible reach across the country. People [will now be able to] stand and see our product in store, which is what we always wanted. Solawave was already available at retailers including Blue Mercury, Rescue Spa, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus and Goop.

The new version of the wand uses galvanic current instead of microcurrent. This, like other changes, was driven by customer feedback, Silberstein said. “One of the most exciting things about having a primarily direct-to-consumer business is that we get direct feedback from all of our customers in real time,” he said.

While none of these technologies are new, microcurrent is much better known to the public, Silberstein said. “The microcurrent is great for toning the skin, over time. Some of the best feedback we were getting was that people felt their topicals absorbed into their skin better with the wand. Most of this that we put on our skin doesn’t fully absorb about 60% just stays on the outer layer,” he said. galvanic current is even better for absorption than microcurrent, according to Silberstein. The famous beautician Georgia Louise also offers a galvanic current device, the Pulse + GLO Ion Amplifierfor $170.

Solawave’s new wand also has 40% more red-light LEDs than its original device. And the lights themselves are stronger, which will increase the speed and strength of results, Silberstein said. Additionally, the new device is water resistant, based on customer feedback that it was used in the bathroom, and an on/off button has been added.

Solawave closed its first funding round in November 2022. One of the investors is XRC Labs, which has also invested in razor company Billie and men’s cosmetics company Stryx. Silberstein declined to share further details.

Along with retail expansion, Solawave is making a big investment in content creation and influencer relations with a new Solawave House. The brand has a one-year lease on a home with a pool in West Hollywood. It will serve as both a space for him to create his own content, as well as a place where his guest influencers can create content and get to know the brand better.

“We wanted a dedicated space that we could call Solawave space, where we could bring together people who have supported us and hopefully meet some great new people as well,” Silberstein said. The brand uses the four bedrooms of the house as a photo shoot room, a shopping room, a spa room where a beautician will work and a room that will be updated for different needs. The outdoor space will also be used for activations. Additionally, Solawave will use the house to host events. “How the year unfolds will determine what happens next,” Silberstein said. He declined to share details about the investment in the home.

“As a brand built on social media, we’re constantly feeding this beast that’s hard to keep up with. We wanted a place where we could always go film in a beautiful location, [where we would] never have to worry about traveling,” said Paige Mueller, Solawave’s Head of Creative Development.

The house will start with a partnership with the famous make-up artist Tonya Brewer (186,000 instagram followers), who will host two invitation-only masterclasses there during the first week of March. Brewer is an organic Solawave wand fan and counts Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, Maddie Ziegler and Kourtney Kardashian among his clients.