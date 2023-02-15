Entertainment
Appalachian Road Show infuses audiences with bluegrass music and culture
By Dawn Hatfield
DailyAdvocate.com
GREENVILLE – For two hours on Saturday, February 11, audiences at St. Clair Memorial Hall were transported through time and space to the ancient hills of Appalachia with a powerful performance of unique American music, which was forged – bluegrass music – by the Appalachian Road Show.
Appalachian Road Show is described on their website as a combination of the “award-winning talents of vocalist and banjoist Barry Abernathy, tenor vocalist and mandolinist-extraordinary Darrell Webb, and Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Jim VanCleve. On guitar is Zeb Snyder, a young phenom who has taken acoustic guitar circles by storm.
Their mission “to honor the music, traditions and history of the great peoples and regions of Appalachia as much as to forge their own musical and entertainment paths” was impossible to deny even at the start of the show.
Beginning with the familiar voice of Mrs. Dolly Parton echoing through the PA system, a brief history and love of Appalachia was bestowed upon the audience. Parton described the more than 1,500 mile long ancient range as “peaks and valleys shrouded in pale blue smoke that seem to stretch on forever”. His pre-recorded introduction reminded the audience of the people who have inhabited the mountains over the centuries, “the native and the settler; the slaves and the free; farmers and miners; the men, women and children who are connected to this place and shaped by it. The resilience of the people Parton spoke of served as the theme and backdrop for an unforgettable night of music by Appalachian Road Show.
Before the musicians hit the chorus of their very first song, a unique cover of the Steve Miller Band’s “Dance, Dance, Dance” from their self-titled debut album, the audience was cheering, fueled by the musicians’ infectious energy on stage. . Without any tempo dips or rhythm jumps, the band seamlessly launched into “Blue Ridge Mountain Baby,” the hit song from Appalachian Road Show that reached No. 1 on the Top 30 Bluegrass Songs chart more early this month.
From poignant and haunting tunes that left knots in your throat and tears in your eyes, to songs that were clearly made for dancing as much as singing and playing, the five-piece band filled the entire performance hall with music that couldn’t be beat. could not be ignored. As Bluegrass TodayJohn Lawless of John Lawless wrote of Appalachian Road Show’s performance at the 2019 World of Bluegrass Showcase: “Usually at these events people sit quietly, assess new talent, and many go and come all the way through a showcase. But not here. After a few songs, the crowd was hollering and hollering, and when the abbreviated set was over, they received a standing ovation from the audience. It confirmed my initial belief that these guys were on something.
Between the song sets, personal stories shared by Abernathy and VanCleve were peppered. Abernathy recounted the hardships of a forestry lifestyle which sums up his family history; VanCleve shared a song in memory of his father, who as an Appalachian coal miner developed cancer and died at just 59.
Since their debut in 2018, the group has enjoyed rapid success. Their second album, “Tribulation,” was inadvertently released in March 2020 as the whole world shut down, “which we don’t recommend doing,” the band jokingly offered. However, VanCleve added, “It became very timely and even more poignant.”
Two years and a pandemic later, the band felt ready to lighten and brighten everyone’s spirits with their 2022 album, “Jubilation.” On their website, VanCleve shared, “On ‘Jubilation’ we wanted to rise from this heaviness of spirit, overcome the spirit of trials and tribulations, become triumphant, move forward into the light and move forward into a spirit of jubilation. “It reflects the spirit of Appalachia and the courage of the people of this region, and we believe, that of all of humanity… It felt like the obvious next chapter for us. It was time to move on.”
Reviewed favorably by critics, Bluegrass UnlimitedMichael Brantley writes: “Released just after the 2022 awards season, ‘Jubilation’ seems to have legs for a long time to come and it’s an album that will be talked about again next year around this time.
While the band got off to a phenomenal start, churning out three albums in four years, what would happen next?
What does each band in Nashville, Tennessee see as a marker of their success? Adorning the stage at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, of course! And after a particularly meaningful night in late November 2022, the band posted on their Facebook page: “We had an absolutely EPIC night at the Grand Ole Opry during our first performance! “La La Blues” was a huge hit! Four thousand Opry fans singing… Unforgettable!
With a full schedule of tour dates and new music already in the works, Appalachian Road Show has big plans for the future. “The music of Appalachia and its stories have been passed down to us, and we are now passing our own interpretations of it to a new generation,” Abernathy said. “We not only want to keep these traditions alive, but also honor the strong and dedicated individuals who have made lives in the mountains over the past 200 years…This music is so vibrant and it has its own vitality and life. , and we mean to continue that,” he concluded.
Perhaps their Facebook page says it best: “Authenticity never goes out of style.”
Appalachian Road Show’s brand new single, “The Ballad Of Kidder Cole”, has hit the radio and is available now. Follow Appalachian Road Show on FacebookInstagram, YouTube, or visit their website at TheAppalachianRoadShow.com.
