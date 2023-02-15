NCIS Hawai’i Star Vanessa Lachey Welcomes Friend and Former NCIS Actor as a Guest



















February 14, 2023



Nicky Morris

NCIS: Hawaiian star Vanessa Lachey welcomed a very special guest to the show for Monday’s episode. See who here

NCIS: Hawaii star vanessa lachey welcomed a very special guest star to the crime drama on Monday night. The actress, who plays Jane Tennant, shared the screen with actor James Ferris, who joined the cast to play convicted murderer Sean Clark in Monday’s episode. SHOW: Nick Lachey reveals luxury kitchen inside Hawaii home with Vanessa Lachey Loading player… This isn’t the first time James has appeared in the NCIS franchise, as he previously played Lt. Commander Gregory Pullman in season 16 of the original show in 2019. He also voiced Delta Unit Leader in season six of NCIS:LA – who has recently been canceled. James tagged his appearance on the show on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of him and Vanessa on set. “Hey gang, tune into NCIS: Hawaii tonight and catch a glimpse of my old mug!!” he wrote in the caption. “I worked with a dear friend of mine @vanessalachey in heaven. Thank you V for the opportunity, I’m so grateful for it. You and everyone with the show went above and beyond to make me feel welcome. James marked his appearance with an Instagram post “Bonus was having a great time with his friends @nicklachey, Dave and Dana Comfort. Thank you all for a great time,” he added. TRENDING: NCIS: Hawaiian star Vanessa Lachey in disbelief as she shares update with three children CHECK OUT: Are NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i in danger of being canceled in the middle of the end of LA? Vanessa, who also shares a special relationship with her other co-star Jason Antoonalso posted some snaps from the set on her Instagram story. In one photo, the 42-year-old – who is married to Nick Lachey – shared a photo of her and James sitting opposite each other on the prison set, captioning the post: “Working with friends is always FUN!“ Vanessa’s friend James Ferris starred in Monday’s episode In the second snap, which showed James pretending to strangle the actress, she wrote, “Mostly!!” The episode, titled Silent Invasion, saw the team tackle a double murder case. The full synopsis reads: “When the murder of a captain and his wife echoes a previous case, the NCIS team enlists a former member of the team to help determine if they have dealing with a copycat killer.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/20230214164351/ncis-hawaii-star-vanessa-lachey-welcomes-friend-and-former-ncis-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

