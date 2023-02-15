Hollywood’s Museum of Love is fun and games, plus a little science





After LA City College psychology professor Amy Sweetman visited Hollywood’s Museum of Death and Museum of Broken Relationships, she knew she wanted to create a different kind of experience. Driving through an empty space on her way to work in 2019, she was inspired to create the love museumcombining his academic background in psychology and neuroscience, and fun PG-13 games and exhibits. Now there are probably about three or four sex games. We have one called Draw Your Orgasm, says Sweetman. It’s just funny. I tried to open up ways for people to talk about things and if the conversation tends to take a turn from there, then it’s taken a turn. If not, then we just had fun together. The museum isn’t fun for all ages, though. Visitors must be at least 15 years old, although exceptions are made for newborns under 6 months old. Each guest should also bring someone with them, preferably a significant other. Couples need time for themselves. It will strengthen their marriage, which will help the children, Sweetman says. Strengthening a marriage, or any romantic relationship, doesn’t just come from fun and games. The museum incorporates a bit of science, which could help visitors understand emotional and biological processes related to topics such as interpersonal conflict. What everyone always tells me is so interesting about science is that we’re talking about emotional diversion, Sweetman explains. Research shows that it takes 18 minutes, once you’ve lost your emotional control, to calm down by teaching people, hey, when someone gets upset, it’s much better to give them their space to calm down. For people who aren’t in a relationship and are still looking for love, Sweetman says the pandemic has eroded social skills, leading to more isolation. But his advice is simple. All that matters is making another person feel good and doing things you’d like to do together. And I think that’s what makes a good relationship.

