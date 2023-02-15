WHATCo performance of “Drop Dead!” kicking off Feb. 24 with star actor Dr. John Branwell





The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company kicks off its 2023 Main Stage season with comedic farse Drop Dead! by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, Friday and Saturday, February 24 and 25 and March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. at the new WHATCos Performance Space, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S., Harrison (the former Holy Cross School.) A non-stop physical comedy, Drop Dead! is sponsored in part by Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. The play takes the idea that the show needs to take it to a deadly new level. A cast of has-been actors plan to revive their careers, but when the murders and mysteries overtake those of the script, these comedians must save the show and their careers as well as their lives. It’s a perfect show to kick off our season in our fantastic new theatrical space,” said Brandi-Leigh Miller, President of WHATCo. This black comedy, an intriguing mix of mayhem, suspense and hilarity with larger than life characters, will have our audiences roaring with laughter and excited to return to enjoy live theater here in West Hudson. Directed by WHATCo alumnus Matt Masiello, the cast includes Dylan Myers, Nicole Gallin, Arthur Carlson, John Fraissinet, Donna Frassinet, Jessica Jones, John Branwell, Richard Dwyer, Jonathan Rueda and K. Dixon. Miller notes that the themes and situations presented in this program are more suitable for an adult audience. General admission tickets are $20; $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at www.whatconj.org. The WHATCo box office at 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S. will also be open to advance ticket sales; check out WHATCo’s Instagram and Facebook pages for hours. Some tickets may also be available at the door on the day of performances. Free parking is available on the fenced lot at the corner of Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard South and Jersey Street.



Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor and broadcaster of The Observer, a place where he has worked on and off since 2006. including the weekly editorial), making live broadcasts on facebook live, including a weekly news recap and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he presented his very first blog to the newspaper which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year he returned to West Hudson to return full time to The Observer. Click on Here to email Kevin.



