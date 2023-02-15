Steven Spielberg Says Tom Cruise Saved Hollywood With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’





Legendary director Steven Spielberg recently had some kind and possibly specific words for Tom Cruise. Spielberg and Cruise were at Oscar Nominees Luncheon recently, where they crossed paths during the event. Spielberg took Cruise aside and told him that, quite frankly, Top Gun: Maverick may have saved Hollywood’s ass. He went even further, saying that the film may have single-handedly saved the entire theatrical experience and the industry. Steven Spielberg says to Tom Cruise opposite, you saved Hollywood’s ass. and, you may have saved the theatrical distribution. seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theater industry. I have to lie down. pic.twitter.com/nYbWbgadM7 — Amanda (@marisatomay) February 14, 2023 If Disney keeps making the kind of movies they put out, even Cruise might not be enough to save Hollywood. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 19: Tom Cruise attends the Korean red carpet for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Spielberg Praises Cruising Without Understanding Why Spielberg has been responsible for more successful financial properties than virtually anyone in movie history. If anyone has the Hollywood perspective and awareness to make these claims, it’s him. But it still misses the point. Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick saved the industry because they rejected the mentality that people like Spielberg succumbed to. READ: STEVEN SPIELBERG WAS SO AFRAID OF COVID HE THOUGHT HE HAD TO RETIRE Top Gun was entertainment. Plain and simple. It didn’t inject a political message where it didn’t belong, or treat certain characters with disdain for their unchanging characteristics. He didn’t tell Americans to hate their country or to hate themselves. Instead it was the kind of Hollywood movie used TO DO. Entertaining, well done, enjoyable and unbiased. The kind of movie people like Spielberg used to make. Tom Cruise has found an undeserved demographic in the market: the vast majority of Americans. The reason Hollywood needed saving in the first place is that it forgot the fundamental purpose. Distract. Cruise and Spielberg have been accomplished entertainers in the past. But the vast majority of the industry has decided that political activism should be the top priority. And so the industry has collapsed, leading to a haemorrhage of revenue over the past few years. Top Gun and Tom Cruise may have saved Hollywood and movie theaters, for now. But for the industry to last, it will have to get back to doing what it does best. To entertain.

