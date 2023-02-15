‘You’ star Penn Badgley slams Hollywood sex scenes as ‘very disturbing’

Penn Badgley once again criticizes the heavy use of sex scenes in his hit show “You”.

This time, he takes his comments one step further, saying these kinds of scenes are “disturbing” to film.

“It’s not a place where I’ve blurred the lines,” he said in a new interview with Variety. “There’s almost nothing I can say with more consecration. This aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me and this aspect of work, this mercurial frontier has always been something I don’t want to play with. at all.”

Another problem Badgley, 36, has with intimate scenes is the fact that at this point in his career he’s usually older than the actresses he films them with, which “wasn’t the case before. “.

He stressed, “It’s important for me in my real life not to have them.” When asked for clarification, he replied, “My faithfulness in my relationship. It’s important to me. And in fact, that was one of the reasons why I initially wanted to turn down the role. I I didn’t tell anyone. But that’s why.”

Badgley’s wife, singer and doula Domino Kirke, “encouraged” him to take the role and as he said, “I wasn’t going to listen to anyone more than her.”

The popular Netflix show premiered the first half of its fourth season last week. As series creator Sera Gamble spoke about Badgley’s character history, he took the opportunity to discuss his concerns.

“I told her of my desire, and she immediately agreed and responded,” he said. “I’m always very pragmatic. I said I knew it wasn’t possible, because there was something coded in the DNA of the show, and I signed the contract, and so it is what it is, but as little as possible would be my preference.”

Fans watching the new episodes will notice that Badgley got his wish that the sex scenes, which were very graphic in previous seasons, would be toned down permanently.

This isn’t the first time he’s spoken about his problem with these scenes.

Last week, he broached the subject on his podcast, “Podcrushed”.

There, he said he specifically asked Gamble, “Can I just stop doing intimacy scenes?” He added that ideally there would be “none” of those moments on the show.

Again, he acknowledged that sex is an important part of “You” and it wouldn’t make sense to take it away altogether. He reiterated that Gamble was extremely understanding and accommodated his request as much as possible.

He cited the importance he places on “loyalty” as the reason he also felt uncomfortable with on-screen intimacy on the podcast.

Badgley has been married to Kirke since 2017, a year before “You” premiered. They share a son, James, two, and he is also stepfather to Kirke’s son from a previous relationship, Cassius, 14.