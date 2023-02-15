Superman Actor Brandon Routh Joins NBC’s Quantum Leap

Brandon Routh, best known for playing the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, is joining NBC’s Quantum Leap for an upcoming episode, IGN can exclusively reveal.

He will play Alexander Augustine, the father of Addison (Caitlin Bassett), in the episode entitled SOS, which is scheduled to air on February 27. In it, Ben (Raymond Lee) jumps onto a warship during War Games in 1989, where he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission, but also confront his commanding officer, Alexander.

IGN can also debut two new images of Routh in the role, which can be seen below. Click on each image to see a high resolution version.

Growing up watching Quantum Leap, it was an honor to portray such an important character in Addison’s life,” Routh told IGN in a statement. “Ray and Caitlin are a fantastic duo and I loved being a part of QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!

After being in the spotlight with Superman Returns, Routh played Ray Palmer/The Atom for five seasons on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow before leaving the show in 2020. He reprized his role as Clark Kent in December 2019 for Crisis on Infinite. Earths, the CW’s annual report. Arrowverse special crossover.

Her other screen credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Zach and Miri Make a Porno, in addition to appearances on TV shows like Chuck, The Flash, The Rookie and Black-ish.