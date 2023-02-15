Why did Taye Diggs leave “All American”? Actor explains Billy Baker’s heartbreaking exit

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for All American Season 5 Episode 11, “Time”]

The February 13 episode of all american presented a heartbreaking and shocking ending. Taye Diggs’ Billy Baker died at the end of the episode, marking the actor’s exit from The CW series.

In the episode, Coach Billy was driving home with his team when their bus blew a tire. The accident caused the bus to rush over the edge of a cliff, but he and the players escaped the vehicle safely. At least, that’s what Billy thought. He returned to the bus to look for Jamari (Simeon Daise), then viewers learned of his death along with his family later in the episode. It was a heroic end for an honorable character.

But why did Diggs want to leave the show? Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said it was a strictly narrative decision.

I had a pretty good idea at the end of last season that this was where the season was going, said Carroll Variety. Diggs was kept up to date on her thought process, and as discussions about Billy’s legacy in the show’s world continued, that ending “just ended,” but she admitted that Diggs was “so emotional” at the time.

It has become a common thing, we have the opportunity to do something that no one expects,” she said. “Does this seem like a good time to do it?” We both felt like it was.

Billy’s death was the only outing that made sense for the character fiercely loyal to his family. Carroll said they were “incredibly lucky to have Taye Diggs part of this production from day one”, noting that they were never sure “how long we could keep him” as a cast member. .

“I mean, it’s Taye Diggs,” Carroll recalled. “So we were like, let’s always make sure we communicate with each other, and when it feels like it’s the right time, if we both felt like, well, have the conversation and find a really awesome way to get him off the show.

Carroll’s vision for Billy’s death was always this heroic moment, and Diggs was told of the plan a year before filming.

Even though it was so far in advance, I already knew that whenever it happened, that was how I was going to do it,” she explained. “I presented to him like I was presenting an episode, beat by beat, even though it was still easily a year away. He was like, It’s like the right time, and it’s like the right way to do it. It suited both of us perfectly.

Diggs said TVLine that he knew in his gut that it was the right time to leave the show, adding that the cast and crew were also made aware of his impending departure.

“I was having a great time” on the show, he shared. “It was just a feeling that I had [that I was ready to leave]and I just honored that feeling.

“It was maybe in the middle of the fourth season. I don’t even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Carroll] and I are close,” he added. “We had stayed in touch, so she was aware, and we were talking. And we decided how to go about it, and the scenarios and so on, so it was all above the board, and everybody was in on it.

Diggs and Carroll are confident that this was not an unnecessary TV death and that the easiest choice would have been to have him quit coaching for a college coaching gig, as teased by the emotional episode. But Billy would never leave his family behind, so a new job was not in the cards.

“The easiest choice would have been for me to teach at a university,” Diggs explained, “but given the intensity of the relationship between me and my family, and me and the team, that wouldn’t have meaning if I was still alive and I was not yet in contact with my children, these students, these young men who had such an influence on my life. When I was told how I was dating, I was impressed. [Laughs] No character I’ve played has ever been treated this way. I was honoured.

