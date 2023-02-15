Entertainment
Why did Taye Diggs leave “All American”? Actor explains Billy Baker’s heartbreaking exit
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for All American Season 5 Episode 11, “Time”]
The February 13 episode of all american presented a heartbreaking and shocking ending. Taye Diggs’ Billy Baker died at the end of the episode, marking the actor’s exit from The CW series.
In the episode, Coach Billy was driving home with his team when their bus blew a tire. The accident caused the bus to rush over the edge of a cliff, but he and the players escaped the vehicle safely. At least, that’s what Billy thought. He returned to the bus to look for Jamari (Simeon Daise), then viewers learned of his death along with his family later in the episode. It was a heroic end for an honorable character.
But why did Diggs want to leave the show? Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll said it was a strictly narrative decision.
I had a pretty good idea at the end of last season that this was where the season was going, said Carroll Variety. Diggs was kept up to date on her thought process, and as discussions about Billy’s legacy in the show’s world continued, that ending “just ended,” but she admitted that Diggs was “so emotional” at the time.
It has become a common thing, we have the opportunity to do something that no one expects,” she said. “Does this seem like a good time to do it?” We both felt like it was.
Billy’s death was the only outing that made sense for the character fiercely loyal to his family. Carroll said they were “incredibly lucky to have Taye Diggs part of this production from day one”, noting that they were never sure “how long we could keep him” as a cast member. .
“I mean, it’s Taye Diggs,” Carroll recalled. “So we were like, let’s always make sure we communicate with each other, and when it feels like it’s the right time, if we both felt like, well, have the conversation and find a really awesome way to get him off the show.
Carroll’s vision for Billy’s death was always this heroic moment, and Diggs was told of the plan a year before filming.
Even though it was so far in advance, I already knew that whenever it happened, that was how I was going to do it,” she explained. “I presented to him like I was presenting an episode, beat by beat, even though it was still easily a year away. He was like, It’s like the right time, and it’s like the right way to do it. It suited both of us perfectly.
Diggs said TVLine that he knew in his gut that it was the right time to leave the show, adding that the cast and crew were also made aware of his impending departure.
“I was having a great time” on the show, he shared. “It was just a feeling that I had [that I was ready to leave]and I just honored that feeling.
“It was maybe in the middle of the fourth season. I don’t even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Carroll] and I are close,” he added. “We had stayed in touch, so she was aware, and we were talking. And we decided how to go about it, and the scenarios and so on, so it was all above the board, and everybody was in on it.
Diggs and Carroll are confident that this was not an unnecessary TV death and that the easiest choice would have been to have him quit coaching for a college coaching gig, as teased by the emotional episode. But Billy would never leave his family behind, so a new job was not in the cards.
“The easiest choice would have been for me to teach at a university,” Diggs explained, “but given the intensity of the relationship between me and my family, and me and the team, that wouldn’t have meaning if I was still alive and I was not yet in contact with my children, these students, these young men who had such an influence on my life. When I was told how I was dating, I was impressed. [Laughs] No character I’ve played has ever been treated this way. I was honoured.
All Americans, Monday, 8/7c, The CW
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tvinsider.com/1081643/taye-diggs-leaves-all-american-billy-baker-death/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 14 Men’s Tennis Blanks No. 20 ICC – Picayune Item
- Thai boy rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK DW 02/15/2023
- 4 Recruits Chris Partridge Can Help Land Michigan Football
- Boris Johnson tweets video criticizing ULEZ’s ‘crazy’ expansion plans
- US-China balloon incidents should spur Brussels to boost its influence in Asia
- England vs New Zealand first test, Bazball, Poms declare on day 1, Joe Root bizarre wicket, video, score, highlights, news
- Turkey and Syria earthquake offers early lessons and remindersExBulletin
- Improved mentorship program proving popular
- Former Inter Milan owner named head of Indonesian FA
- Boys Hockey: Power Play Goals Ice Park Rapids’ 4-1 win over Greenway – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap