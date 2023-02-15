Love is in the air in West Hollywood for Valentine’s Day 2023

Love is in the air in the city of West Hollywood for Valentine’s Day 2023. The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of things to do, places to eat and where to stay on Valentine’s Day. ‘love. Surprise your partner, gather friends or treat yourself to the best WeHo has to offer.

Better than sex restaurant

Better Than Sex is a restaurant that offers some of the best desserts wrapped in a

Intimate speakeasy-like atmosphere. They also feature something not found anywhere else

chocolate and caramel coated wines, house beers and cocktails. And unlike other

restaurants, their tables have a certain level of privacy. ha wall or curtain between most of them. Better Than Sex is the perfect place to date and celebrate

moments or time with some friends. Experiences, according to science, drive

happiness. What happens next is up to you.

Dip my berries! Big and juicy long-stemmed strawberries are dipped in the finest Belgian dark chocolate. Then each strawberry is hand painted by our chef with edible gold and lightly drizzled with dark chocolate. Each berry is placed delicately on

its own bed of whipped cream and finished with edible white glitter.

February 9 – February 19 www.betterthansexdesserts.com

LONDON

Enjoy a $100 food and beverage credit, a bottle of Mot & Chandon, chocolates upon arrival, and a free daily breakfast table!

https://www.thelondonwesthollywood.com/specials/romance-package

PURE LIFE

Special 5-course Valentine’s Day menu on February 14!

www.puravitalosangeles.com

NORA RESTAURANT

Norah’s Restaurant, a hidden gem in West Hollywood, offers a decadent shared tasting menu for Valentine’s Day. The $150-per-person dinner includes guest favorites including cast-iron cornbread, yellowtail crudo, tarfuto pizza, king ora salmon, wagyu steak, and chocolate creams. . All beverages, from unique bottles of wine to the full line of craft cocktails, are available for purchase a la carte. Tuesday, February 14, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

https://resy.com/cities/la/norah-la?date=2023-02-14&seats=2

ON RESTAURANTS

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with us. Chef Nico Medina offers a four-course dinner that is sure to set the mood for a romantic and amorous evening. Tuesday, February 14 from 4:30 p.m. to

11:30 p.m.

https://www.surrestaurant.com

WOLF AND BADGER

Get 10% off in store at Wolf & Badger, 8500 Melrose Ave by quoting “LOVE” at checkout. Give to someone special or just treat yourself!

www.wolfandbadger.com

DENENBERG FINE ARTS

Rochelle Caper (1942-2021) An abstract painter found of first quality! To see now by appointment–415-828-8600.

www.denenbergfinearts.com

COFFEE VERVE

Verve Coffee offers Raspberry Moka. This decadently crafted raspberry mocha layers the burst of raspberries to enhance the fruity notes of their Streetlevel espresso. Made with chocolate, fresh raspberry, whipped cream and sprinkled with dried raspberries. On February 14, they’ll also have free shortbread cookies + Valentine’s Day sticker sheets (while supplies last!). https://instore.vervecoffee.com/location=11ea65693386a486a76c0cc47a2b1e8c

OR BAR – 1st ANNUAL LOVE PARTY

Valentine’s Day is nothing without a crucial ingredient and it’s not being in love – it’s just

Pure LOVE and it is everywhere! So whatever your relationship status, come celebrate!

Single, married, in love, celibate, polyamorous, asexual, friends with benefits, etc. Valentine’s Day is for EVERYONE! The Or Bar will be offering tempting drinks with their signature tunes spinning all night and you might even get a sexy cartoon courtesy of Tom of Finland Vodka and Sweet Gwendoline Gin Come take back V-Day. To like

Or Bar.

www.theorbar.com

THE DEN AT SUNSET

Need plans for Valentine’s Day? The Den has your back. Come celebrate at The Den on Sunset

style with a prix fixe menu from Chef Ronnie DeLeon. This experience is $85 per person for

food and our full beverage menu will be available for purchase a la carte. We also have a

wine pairing available for $65 per person.

https://www.thedenonsunset.com/

ZIGGY HOTEL

SINGLE AF THE ULTIMATE TREATMENT FOR SELF-LOVE

Ziggy’s latest creation is all about celebrating you. Whether you proudly celebrate singlehood and seek the ultimate self-love, or just want a night of solo fun, Hotel Ziggy will make you feel like a rock star. Book now and receive: Welcome cocktail to cheer singleness Voodoo Mist My Heart vibrator $50 credit to pamper yourself at B-Side Pizza Vinyls curated by kickass solo artists to play in the bedroom Cleansing masks (various

types/scents) by Tenth and Mae Jar of Cozy Body Butter by Drifter Organics.

https://www.hotelziggy.com/offers/

BAMFORD SPA AT 1 HOTEL

Celebrate February with B LOVING and B LOVED Facial + Massage from Bamford Spa. Treat your skin, mind, body, and spirit with rose quartz and activate your heart chakra for self-love and compassion. Experience a deep release of tension and feel a sense of balance and harmony in body and mind.

https://www.1hotels.com/west-hollywood/do/bamford-wellness-spa

ARYA CHEMISTRY

Enjoy 20% off your purchase exclusively for WeHo Chamber members with code: WEHOLOVE from February 1 to February 28

www.kimiaarya.com

HARRIET’S ROOF

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with the girls/guys? Hoin Harriet’s Rooftop on Tuesday, February 14 from 5-7 p.m. and enjoy Jojos 2 for 1.

[email protected]

1 WEST HOLLYWOOD HOTEL

Love is in the air and everywhere at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Book your stay with them to celebrate your love for someone special, yourself or nature. WHAT YOU GET:

Welcome bottle of champagne

1 – Double Signature Massage Journey

Valentine’s Day dinner for two at 1 Kitchen on

February 14th

V-Day Dinner Deals – February 14 – Dinner

designed to be an experience for two

The day of love calls for a dinner designed to be

experience for two.

https://www.1hotels.com/west-hollywood

DELILAH

Fall in love all over again this Valentine’s Day at Delilah. Valentine’s dinner with prix fixe menu for $175 per person and an additional $75 for wine pairing.

https://www.delilahla.com/

FLOWER OF EVIL

It’s Fleur’s favorite time of year and that means the hottest lingerie looks come out. Have an adventure with a lingerie set, bodysuit or evening gown, or keep things spicy with Fleur du Mal’s Pleasure selection. Luxury Lingerie & Clothing_| Bras, bodysuits, silk briefs and pajamas – Fleur du Mal.

https://fleurdumal.com/

FRUIT LOOT

This Valentine’s Day 2023, send love to everyone you know with a gift from FRUITLOOTS.com! Their “Love” gift sets are available in standard and deluxe sizes and are created to bring a little (or a lot) of love to anyone’s day! Want something more special? Personalize your own box by choosing your gifts and adding our free love gift wrap – it’s so easy! Shipping is free and for all West Hollywood Chamber friends and family, enter promo code “WehoChamber20” at checkout and receive 20% off your entire purchase!

https://www.fruitloots.com/collections/frontpage

THE NICE BOY

Valentine’s dinner with fixed price menu. For $140 per person, enjoy a three-course meal and dessert! Add a wine pairing to this experience for an additional $65.

https://www.theniceguyla.com/

HAMMER AND NAILS WEST HOLLYWOOD

FREE $20 coupon with the purchase of $150 in gift cards.

https://hammerandnails.zenoti.com/webstoreNew/giftcards/df5eb7fe-dea9-4c34-a6e5-e916b826ea2b

THE EXTREME COLLECTION US

Use code LOVE30 at checkout for 30% off your entire order!

https://theextremecollectionusa.com/

STACH

Punch Drunk Lust is a night of burlesque, magic, chocolate and champagne for lovers and pagans.

https://www.instagram.com/stacheweho/

HAIR STUDIO MARCO PELUSI

Register on the Marco site with your email and receive a special offer of 15% off your first order of Marco hair care products, simply access the registration link at:

https://marcopelusi.com/

Pendry West Hollywood

Toast your 2023 Valentine’s Day in style with a romantic dinner (and stunning views) in Merois, featuring a very special prix-fixe menu from chef Matt Dahlkemper, made for two. February 14, reservations required, $165 per person.

https://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood/dining/merois/

OLIVETTE

Olivetta will be offering a special 4-course prix-fixe menu of $125 per person for Valentine’s Day 2023, available exclusively on the evening of 2/14. The romantic experience will also include a

optional food and wine pairing to accompany each dish.

https://www.olivetta.la/

BOHEMIAN DAY

Special Valentine’s Day prefix menu for $149/couple.

https://labohemeweho.com/