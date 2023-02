BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND In March

Rhythm India takes you on a dance and celebratory journey through Bollywood and beyond. The show arrives at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost between $29 and $69. Experience joyful dancing, vibrant costumes, dynamic music and moving rhythms echoing the heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples, desert villages and modern stages. Rhythm India was created by World Choreography Award nominee and Telly Award winner Joya Kazi, whose company of dancers have been seen on screens from Bollywood to Hollywood. Choreographer, actress, dancer, educator and entrepreneur who founded her company at just sixteen, her work has earned her a spot on DissDash’s Coolest South Asians list and Joya is featured on a public mural at Artesia Library in Los Angeles. County representing the city’s South Asian artistic and cultural influence. She is a member of the Emmys/Television Academy, has served on the nominating committee for the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards and has also served on countless juries, including the World Choreography Awards. Behind the camera, she represents and casts the best South Asian dance talent and consults on stage-to-screen productions around the world. Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich and educate the region’s diverse population and enhance the economic vitality of northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the FM Foundation Kirby, The White and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. The Mayo Performing Arts Center was named a 2016 Outstanding Historic Theater by the League of Historic American Theaters and is ranked among the Top 50 Mid-Size Performing Arts Centers by Pollstar Magazine.

