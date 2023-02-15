Why we love Bollywood, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan romances: New Netflix series ‘The Romantics’ has the answers

When it comes to telling stories of love, loss and heartache on the big screens, no one can do it better than the late director Yash Chopra and his reclusive son Aditya Chopra.

Through their stories of escape and love like “Kabhi Kabhi”, “Silsila”, “Chandini”, “Veer Zaara” and “Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge”, the Chopra clan single-handedly set the pattern, syntax and Grammar of Bollywood Romances over the past four decades.

Their heroes in their utopian films set in scenic locations were always heroic, handsome, and a bit vulnerable (think Shah Rukh Khan as the lovable hero Raj in “DDLJ”), while their leading ladies were beatific, bold, and brave. (think fire Sridevi in ​​’Chandni’).

Shah Rukh Khan Kajol DDLJ

But how did they manage to make these romances that have stood the test of time?

We don’t have the answers. But Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director Smriti Mundhra has some advice up her sleeve. The Los Angeles-based filmmaker whose credits include hugely popular series like Indian Matchmaking and Never Have I Ever tried to crack their cinematic code in her new four-part documentary series The Romantics, available on Netflix today.

Director Smriti Mundhra was the director of the hit Netflix series “Never Have I Ever”



Peppered with conversations with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who worked closely with the Chopras, the series aims to demystify their filmmaking process and what drove them. to invest so deeply in saccharin. novels.

Our escape is through their big big romances… Shah Rukh Khan was my superhero in DDLJ, Mundhra said in an interview with Gulf News, ahead of the series premiere on Valentine’s Day.

But the real scoop is definitely the section where Mundhra who is always behind the camera in this series taps into the wit and madness of notoriously elusive director Aditya Chopras. This man prefers to let his films do the talking and has avoided the press like the proverbial plague. Like famous British royalty Meghan and Harry, Aditya Chopra chose to reveal herself via a series of docu on Netftlix.

Director Smriti Mundhra has released ‘The Romantics’ on Netflix now



Ahead of the release of this series, Gulf News spoke to the acclaimed filmmaker about her latest labor of love, her fixation for movies and the Bollywood heroes who shaped her life as a young Indian girl living abroad, and more…

Have you always been fascinated by the Yash and Aditya Chopras brand of films?

Absolutely and totally. I don’t think I could have embarked on this journey if it hadn’t started from a place of absolute love and fascination with the films of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. So most definitely, I’m a fan first and foremost.

Do you think their movies have ruined love for most of us since we now have impossible high standards for our partners after watching their movies filled with indestructible and passionate heroes?

Yes, absolutely (laughs).

Can you tell us more about how you made “Les Romantiques”?

Each project has its own path. For this one, it all started with my desire to do something that really celebrates and honors the rich cinematic history that we have in India. There are many ways to tell this story. And, looking at it through the lens of Yash Chopra, his films and his legacy seemed fitting because so much of what we consider Hindi cinema stems from his style and work. Everything started from this point of reflection. And then, as we did more research, interviews, and went through all the records, the story got deeper. And that story has started to connect with the larger Indian story of the last 50 to 70 years.

The Romantics

What do you want audiences to take away from “The Romantics”?

Above all, I hope “The Romantics” reminds us why we love movies and why we continue to encourage them. Perhaps the pandemic has made us lose touch with such films. This cinema is in our DNA and part of our cultural heritage. It’s part of who we are, and The Romantics reminds us that these films have shaped us and helped define who we are as a society and as a culture.

Which Chopras film made a lasting impression on you?

The first movie I clearly remember seeing was ‘Chandni’. It made a real impression on me. I was a child when I saw it. Sridevi, her performance, her costumes and Switzerland left a lasting impression on me. Another movie that left a lasting impression on me is DDLJ. It was the first Hindi film that really spoke to me and my generation of Indians who lived overseas. We always seek to have our lives and ourselves reflected in the stories we have watched. “DDLJ” was a direct reflection of the diaspora and the world we live in. As far as I’m concerned, Shah Rukh Khan is a DDLJ superhero.

You are the first person to interview director-producer Aditya Chopra, known for his discretion. How was the experience of interviewing him for your docuseries?

It’s always intimidating to interview someone like him. I made sure to prepare well. This could possibly be his first and last interview, so I didn’t want to overlook anything. I got so many views from those who had interacted with him to take advantage of this rare opportunity. So of course, the pressure was still there, I don’t want to reveal too much. But I can tell you he loves talking about movies. It’s his passion. He’s notoriously private, but when it comes to talking about movies, he doesn’t hold back. You can certainly get him to open up on these points.

Director-producer Aditya Chopra is more elusive than ever

Image credit: IANS



There is a section of movie buffs who believe romantic movies are irrelevant in this age of dating apps Your Thoughts.

No, I don’t think they are useless at all. This industry is cyclical and we go through phases. Different genres dominate theaters and the box office at different times and the success of these films spawns similar types of these films. But we always come back to romance and that’s pretty non-negotiable. When it comes to the Indian diaspora, romantic films will never be without interest.

How is the experience of doing a docuseries different from doing a fictional series?

Doing a docuseries is a huge responsibility. I tell the stories of some of our culture’s most iconic filmmakers. They acquired a certain heritage. Plus, getting so many big stars to participate is a huge responsibility. And I took it very, very seriously.

Were these stars ever on time or were they always late

Honestly, hardly anyone was ever on time and we factored that into our shooting schedule.