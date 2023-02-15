Early reviews show 6 things to expect from Netflix’s Bollywood documentary The Romantics

Documentaries are generally considered a dull, boring genre with nothing but facts to rely on. Here, a filmmaker’s creativity lies not in creating fiction, but in telling an interesting story with fact boxes.

Trust Smriti Mundhra, the woman behind Indian Matchmakingto take a documentary and turn it into a luminous carnival with a volley of Bollywood stars, glamor and suspense.

His latest project is a Netflix documentary about Yash Chopra and his films titled The Romantics.

Here are six things you can expect from Netflix’s latest release spices documentary, The Romantics:



1. Last interview with Rishi Kapoors





This is the last time you will see Rishi Kapoor in a new interview. With the documentary years in the making, Smriti Mundhra had the chance to give an interview to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who spoke at length about Yash Chopra and his cinematic legacy.

2. Big names in Bollywood





Netflixs The Romantics is one of the few projects bringing together some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

From choreographers like Vaibhavi Merchant and designers like Manish Malhotra to the Three Khans, Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh, it includes interviews with a wide range of people who know the industry from the inside.

3.An unfiltered but relaxed side of celebrities





Unlike other interviews, The Romantics is not about the celebrities themselves, but about Yash Chopra. Therefore, the celebrities who participated in the documentary are much more relaxed and unfiltered.

However, people have started pointing out some of their quirks in early reactions to the show.

From Uday Chopra’s trolling for his British accent to Ranveer Singhs entry call to Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Group Cringey, this documentary is filled with a lot of drama.

4.A Deep Dive into the Legacy of Yash Chopras





Yash Chopra was, without a doubt, a filmmaker par excellence. Not only did he popularize romance as a genre in India, but he taught a whole generation of men and women how to love and live. The documentary explores his life and career and the massive impact he had on Indians.

5. Access to YRF archives





These days, when a new song or movie is released, it’s soon followed by an official BTS video and images. Otherwise, unofficial clips somehow end up on social media. However, this was not the case a few years ago.

The Romantics includes plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from some of our favorite movies and scenes. It will be interesting to see how some of the most iconic YRF films have taken shape.

6. Aditya Chopras’ first video interview





Eldest son of Yash Chopras, Aditya Chopra is extremely reclusive. Most people don’t know what he looks like since he doesn’t show up at events and stays away from the media, but he’s an integral part of Yash Raj Films.

Without his maintenance, The Romantics would have been incomplete.

Smriti Mundhra said Deadline, …Any filmmaker who’s worked with Aditya Chopra knows his Achilles’ heel is creative integrity, and he’ll move mountains, if it’s for the creative integrity of a project, Mundhra continues. And when I showed him the show, fully edited with his interview, I think it became clear to him how important his presence and his voice were in the show. I said, look, this is your family legacy and the definitive story of your family and your father and the studio you built. So your voice should be part of it. And he happily accepted.

The Romantics is streaming now on Netflix.