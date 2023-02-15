Entertainment
Early reviews show 6 things to expect from Netflix’s Bollywood documentary The Romantics
Documentaries are generally considered a dull, boring genre with nothing but facts to rely on. Here, a filmmaker’s creativity lies not in creating fiction, but in telling an interesting story with fact boxes.
Trust Smriti Mundhra, the woman behind Indian Matchmakingto take a documentary and turn it into a luminous carnival with a volley of Bollywood stars, glamor and suspense.
His latest project is a Netflix documentary about Yash Chopra and his films titled The Romantics.
Here are six things you can expect from Netflix’s latest release spices documentary, The Romantics:
##JUMPLINK##
1. Last interview with Rishi Kapoors
This is the last time you will see Rishi Kapoor in a new interview. With the documentary years in the making, Smriti Mundhra had the chance to give an interview to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, who spoke at length about Yash Chopra and his cinematic legacy.
2. Big names in Bollywood
Netflixs The Romantics is one of the few projects bringing together some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.
From choreographers like Vaibhavi Merchant and designers like Manish Malhotra to the Three Khans, Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh, it includes interviews with a wide range of people who know the industry from the inside.
3.An unfiltered but relaxed side of celebrities
Unlike other interviews, The Romantics is not about the celebrities themselves, but about Yash Chopra. Therefore, the celebrities who participated in the documentary are much more relaxed and unfiltered.
However, people have started pointing out some of their quirks in early reactions to the show.
From Uday Chopra’s trolling for his British accent to Ranveer Singhs entry call to Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Group Cringey, this documentary is filled with a lot of drama.
Ranveer Singh fucking killed him with his entrance #TheRomantics
BH Harsh (@film_waala) February 14, 2023
ranveer’s entrance with that big speaker as the song plays “aankhein khuli ho ya ho band” was made daytime #TheRomantics pic.twitter.com/XITgQCINTk
Monica (@MonicaYadav08) February 14, 2023
Uday Chopra asking “What accent should I do the interview in” and then doing his intro with a British accent anyway in THE ROMANTICS made my day.
Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) February 14, 2023
When did Yeh Uday Chopra’s accent become so dangerous?
To be second (@gucciturmeric) February 14, 2023
4.A Deep Dive into the Legacy of Yash Chopras
Yash Chopra was, without a doubt, a filmmaker par excellence. Not only did he popularize romance as a genre in India, but he taught a whole generation of men and women how to love and live. The documentary explores his life and career and the massive impact he had on Indians.
5. Access to YRF archives
These days, when a new song or movie is released, it’s soon followed by an official BTS video and images. Otherwise, unofficial clips somehow end up on social media. However, this was not the case a few years ago.
The Romantics includes plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from some of our favorite movies and scenes. It will be interesting to see how some of the most iconic YRF films have taken shape.
6. Aditya Chopras’ first video interview
Eldest son of Yash Chopras, Aditya Chopra is extremely reclusive. Most people don’t know what he looks like since he doesn’t show up at events and stays away from the media, but he’s an integral part of Yash Raj Films.
Without his maintenance, The Romantics would have been incomplete.
Aditya Chopra, finally gives an interview in “The Romantics” #Bollywood #BollywoodGossips https://t.co/hEyoolGDs3 pic.twitter.com/xWLZA2PTKs
BollywoodSnapped (@BakwasIndia) February 14, 2023
Smriti Mundhra said Deadline, …Any filmmaker who’s worked with Aditya Chopra knows his Achilles’ heel is creative integrity, and he’ll move mountains, if it’s for the creative integrity of a project, Mundhra continues. And when I showed him the show, fully edited with his interview, I think it became clear to him how important his presence and his voice were in the show. I said, look, this is your family legacy and the definitive story of your family and your father and the studio you built. So your voice should be part of it. And he happily accepted.
The Romantics is streaming now on Netflix.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/buzz/129306-yash-chopra-netflix-the-romantics-review-what-to-expect.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flying objects may prove harmless, says US
- Early reviews show 6 things to expect from Netflix’s Bollywood documentary The Romantics
- Microsoft and Google have committed to investing in these communities.now they are going backwards
- UK mainstream media are calling on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman
- Why we love Bollywood, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan romances: New Netflix series ‘The Romantics’ has the answers
- Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping voices support for Iran during meeting with Ebrahim Raisi
- Aldi cancels UK lamb pledge with mixed support from retailers
- Seven more people rescued in Turkey eight days after the earthquake | Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Bollywood actor Varun Sharma interacted with LPU students
- Microsoft is preparing to eat Google’s lunch