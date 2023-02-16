Raquel Welch dies at 82; iconic actor starred in “Fantastic Voyage”





Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s films “One Million Years BC” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer. She was 82 years old. Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a “brief illness,” the statement said. The actress, with over 70 film and television credits, made her debut as a spokesperson on a variety show, ‘Hollywood Palace,’ and had a small role in the Elvis Presley film “Roustabout” in 1964. His career took off two years later, with the release of the science fiction film “Fantastic Voyage”, about a team of scientists reduced and injected into the body of a seriously ill man; and “One Million Years, BC,” a prehistoric drama that featured Welch as the cavewoman Loana, with photos of her in a furry bikini becoming the foundation of the film’s marketing campaign, while transforming Welch into an international sex symbol. (The poster later became a central feature of the acclaimed film “The Shawshank Redemption.”) Welch’s career in television and film spanned decades. A number of starring roles for Welch followed in the late 1960s, including the westerns “Bandolero!” and “100 Rifles”, the latter notable for its then-controversial interracial love scene with former football star Jim Brown. In 1967, following the instant success of “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years, BC”, Welch starred as Lilian Lust in “Bedazzled”, a film that was later remade in 2000 starring Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser. The Chicago-born actress went on to star as Constance de Bonacieux in the 1973 film “The Three Musketeers.” Welch won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her performance and reprized her role as de Bonacieux in the sequel to 1974’s “The Four Musketeers: Milady’s Revenge.” Other notable Welch roles include the lead role in 1970s “Myra Breckinridge,” in which she played a trans actress. In the 1990s, Welch appeared on various sitcoms, including “Seinfeld,” where she played herself as a nod to the legendary diva she had become. Welch also appeared in “Spin City,” as well as “Evening Shade” and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” Welch’s signature roles continued into the turn of the century. The Hollywood legend appeared in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” alongside Reese Witherspoon and portrayed Mrs. Windham Vandermark, ex-wife of the late Hayworth Windham, whose Elle Woods murder of Witherspoon helps solve. As the momentum continued for Welch, the “sex symbol” moniker also continued to stick. “Part of being a sex symbol is very flattering and it helps you succeed in the business — but only up to a point,” Welch said in an interview with Cinema.com around the release of his 2001 film “Tortilla Soup”, adding that “it clouds people’s imaginations”. “They just can’t see you capable of doing anything else.” Welch’s last professional credit came in 2017, where the icon starred as Rosa, a single dad’s stepmom, on UPtv’s “Date My Dad.” Welch also devoted time to an entrepreneurial career, which included jewelry, skincare, and wig lines. The star leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch, according to the statement from her manager.

