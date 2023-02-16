Bollywood gets its first 500 Crore monster, ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan reestablishes his supremacy!





Pathaan Box Office Day 22 (Early Trending): It’s been three weeks since Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s starring action thriller hit theaters and the film has had a phenomenal run. The action spectacle is also ringing the cash registers in the overseas box office market. Siddharth Anand’s action spy thriller continues to break multiple records in the United Arab Emirates, North America and Australia. The film earned a total sum of 953 crore crude all over the world. Needless to say, the film is now the highest grossing Hindi film in the world in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film in YRFs Spy Universe. pathan won 5.60 crore net tuesday, harvesting 498.85 crore net. As early trends arrive, Shah Rukh Khan star has won 3.50-4.50crores on day 22 finally crossing the 500 crores to mark. Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen has not only brought Bollywood back, but many single-screen cinemas have returned from oblivion. They have topped lifetime collections of several films, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many more. With Wednesday’s collections, the grand total of Siddharth Anand’s achievement would be around Rs 502.35-503.35 million rupees. It is also important to note that Shehzada, the highly anticipated film starring Kartik Aaryan, will hit theaters in just three days. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan will be screened alongside another film for the first time in three weeks. Since Pathaan only needs more than 1000 screens to stay in business, there’s no need to struggle. Obviously, if nothing else, Pathaan’s occupation will increase, improving their enjoyment of watching movies. Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates! Must read:Pathaan Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): the beginning of the end? Shah Rukh Khan’s unstoppable streak flies high like there’s no tomorrow! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

