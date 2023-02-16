Actor Robert Duvall testifies against Amazon’s data center





Warrenton City Council approved the 4-3 plan.

WARRENTON, Va. Even an Oscar-winning actor couldn’t stop Warrenton City Council from voting to approve a new Amazon data center. Hollywood legend Robert Duvall was among hundreds of residents who opposed the plan at the council meeting on Tuesday night. The 92-year-old actor and his wife have lived in Fauquier County for 27 years. But his persuasive speech and star power didn’t stop the board from approving Amazon’s plan in a four-to-three vote. An otherwise disgruntled group of Fauquier County residents in the Fauquier High School auditorium burst into applause when their most famous neighbor joined them in opposing Amazon’s proposal for a new data center of web services in Warrenton. As an actor I have the privilege of playing many roles, my work has taken me all over the world, but I have always returned to Fauquier County, Virginia with a sense of relief that comes from my appreciation for everything that makes this space special, said Robert Duval. The remarkable opposition to this proposal indicates that the vast majority of the city and county believe this is a misuse of this site. Amazon wants to build a 220,000 square foot data center behind the Country Chevrolet at the intersection of Blackwell Road and Lee Highway. The facility would house computers, servers, and hardware to support Internet use. Hundreds of residents have expressed their concerns to the city council. They didn’t ask for tax breaks, they’re investing $550 million in our city so the tax revenue will go to the county and go back to our schools, Council Member Henry Herouix said. But Amazon’s data centers have been controversial. Residents of Prince William County recently protested the facility saying it is noisy, consumes huge amounts of electricity and comes with high voltage transmission lines that cut into their serene suburban landscape. We are at a watershed moment here, a watershed moment for the city, said councilman David McGuire. It will never be as we know it again, good or bad. Virginia is the last station before heaven, let’s keep it that way, Duvall added as the crowd erupted in applause. The debate lasted eight hours from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning and despite noted opposition, the plan was approved by the weary members of the council. I also want to thank my wife for this 3 a.m. Valentine’s Day, General Council Member Paul Mooney said, looking at his wristwatch. Robert Duvall was not present when the meeting ended at 3 a.m. According to the Washington Post, Northern Virginia is home to 275 data centers. Amazon plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to build more and pledges to be a good neighbor. WUSA9 is now enabled Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your journey. Your news.

