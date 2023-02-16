One Million Years BC actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82 | Movies

Actress Raquel Welch has died. She was 82 years old.

The TMZ site first reported the news, citing family members who said Welch died on Wednesday after a short illness.

Welchs’ manager confirmed her death to AFP news agency in an emailed statement and said she died peacefully early Wednesday morning after a brief illness, without providing further details.

The actor became an international icon after appearing in a buckskin bikini in the 1966 British fantasy adventure film One Million Years BC.

While the film received lackluster reviews, Welch’s cavewoman image on its poster became part of movie history.

Golden Globe winner Welch has starred in more than 30 films, including Fantastic Voyage and The Three Musketeers, as well as some 50 television series over a career spanning five decades.

Born I-Raquel Tejada in Chicago in 1940, from a Bolivian father and an American mother, Welch rose to fame and achieved sex symbol status under her new name in the 1960s.

In 2002, she told The New York Times that she was proud to acknowledge her Latino roots.

I’m glad to acknowledge it and it’s long overdue and very welcome, she says. There has been a kind of empty space here in my heart and also in my work for a very, very long time.

She also said that when she got into acting, she was told that if I wanted to be typecast, I would play in her Hispanic background.

You couldn’t be too different. My first big breakthrough in One Million Years BC, they died my blonde hair. It’s a marketing gimmick.

In a rare recent interview, with the Scottish Sunday post in 2017, Welch said his two hits from 1966 made a huge difference in my career. Overnight, I found myself in demand. Before that, I was little more than an extra.

Subsequent major roles included the title role in Myra Breckinridge (1970) and a key role in The Three Musketeers (1973) and The Four Musketeers: Miladys Revenge (1974). She also made a memorable appearance on the television sitcom Seinfeld, in the episode George’s summer (1997).

Welch said her first ambition was to be a ballet dancer, only to learn at 17 that she really didn’t have the figure for ballet.

She said she didn’t mind being widely known for the furry bikini she wore in One Million Years BC.

People often ask me if I’m sick of talking about that bikini, she said. But the truth is, I don’t. It was a major event in my life so why not talk about it?

Almost every day I receive copies of the photo that is sent to me for an autograph. I must have looked at this photo a million times.

I remember James Stewart telling me a long time ago to never avoid your fans or the things your fans like about you. It was good advice.

However, she explained how difficult it was to avoid being pigeonholed, writing in her 2010 autobiography Beyond the Cleavage that everything else would be eclipsed by this larger-than-life sex symbol.

She continued to star in big movies, starring in Hollywood’s first interracial sex scene with Jim Brown in 100 Rifles, and as a transgender heroine in the explicit Myra Breckinridge.

She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for The Three Musketeers, in which she plays the queens’ seamstress.

While filming Cannery Row in 1982, Welch was fired for insisting on doing her hair and makeup at home. She sued MGM Studios for breach of contract, eventually winning a $15 million settlement.

Passionate about yoga, Welch then branched out into the wellness field, releasing her Total Beauty and Fitness program in 1984.

Having long hidden her Latin origins, as an elegant sixty-something she took on Hispanic roles in the PBS series American Family in 2002 and Tortilla Soup in 2001.

In 2008 and aged 68, she divorced her fourth husband, Richard Palmer, who was 14 years her junior.

Later, Welch continued to perform occasionally, but also developed her own line of wigs, hairpieces and hair extensions.

She is survived by her son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.