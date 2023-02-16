Akshay Kumar falls victim to ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend in new selfie teaser, watch

A week before the release of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmis’ highly anticipated film Selfiee, the makers have released another fun teaser giving a glimpse into their characters’ world. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi takes the place of an RTO officer. The second teaser also examines the multiple hashtags regarding the cancel culture that Bollywood is often subjected to. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, Jo seh rahe hain, woh keh rahein hain. Don’t miss #Selfiee in theaters February 24.

In the 20-second video, Akshay faces backlash for his behavior with the RTO officer played by Emraan. Media personnel are then seen shouting the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. This snippet surely raised the anticipation even further. Fans and viewers dropped several comments. One read: “What a dialogue, really, it’s a slap in the face for all haters and boycott gangs.” The level of excitement is only increasing day by day to watch Selfiee, read another. One of them wrote, Perfect Dialogue For All The Haters.

After the teaser, the creators also released a full-fledged trailer:

Besides the teaser, another highlight of the film is the song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The song was recently recreated for the film. Fans were thrilled and also feeling the nostalgia for the number. While the original song released in 1994 featured Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the new song features Emraan Hashmi along with Akki. Many Bollywood actors including Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan were seen dancing to the song’s hook and sharing the video of the same. Recently, actor Ram Charan has also become a part of the trend.

Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee hits theaters on February 24. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha also have pivotal roles in the film. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film remake, Driving Permit.

