Another star is dead in LA: Former child actor Austin Majors is the latest victim of California’s drug and homelessness crisis





The death of former child actor Austin Majors earlier this week from a suspected fentanyl overdose while staying in an ‘interim housing scheme’ makes him the latest victim of the drug and drug crisis. homelessness in California. According to Majors’ sister Kali Raglin, the 27-year-old’s cause of death was “suspected fentanyl poisoning with an ongoing investigation”, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has so far called the official cause of death “postponed pending further investigation.” At the time of her death, Majors was residing at Hilda L. Solis Care First Village in Los Angeles as part of her “interim housing program.” It’s unclear exactly where Majors died, but according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Majors died at a “residence.” I TALKED TO TWO EX-HOMELESS ABOUT NEWSOM’S “INVESTMENT” IN HOMELESSNESS. THEIR ANSWERS WILL SHOCK YOU Homelessness and overdose deaths from fentanyl are on the rise in California. In 2021, there were 6,843 overdose deaths in the state, 5,722 of which were fentanyl-related, according to state statistics. In addition, California had 30% of the homeless population in the United States, or only 12% of its total population, according to data from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has come under intense scrutiny for his handling of the two crises, as well as the statewide spike in crime, even in the face of a 2021 recall election. which he eventually survived. Fox News Digital spoke with an attorney and mother of a 23-year-old girl who tragically died of an accidental fentanyl overdose last year after trying cocaine for the first time. The mother, named Laura, detailed the tragic story of the night her daughter, who she said was not a regular drug user, died because the small amount of cocaine she had taken was mixed to fentanyl. CALIFORNIA DA CALLS NEWSOM A THREAT TO PUBLIC SAFETY IN ESCALATING WAR OF WORDS IN FOLLOWING DEATH OF POLICE OFFICER Since the death of her daughter, Laura, along with her police officer husband, have been strong advocates for how federal, state and local authorities are failing to address the crisis, including the number of cases of fentanyl overdoses that are treated as regular accidental overdose deaths. rather than murder cases. “Until these people start being arrested and treated like murderers, they won’t stop selling drugs,” she said. Laura explained that it was imperative that awareness of how any drug or pill could be mixed with fentanyl was better spread in schools and among young people in the hope that more deaths could be prevented. She added that she didn’t want to make it a political issue, but noted that fentanyl crossing US borders was another major area where the problem needed to be addressed. CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP Fox contacted Newsom’s office to comment on this story, but did not receive a response. Fox News’ Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

