From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan 6 Bollywood stars who have lucky charms

In an industry where luck changes every Friday, it’s understandable that people lean towards things that bring them more luck.

Believing in the power of lucky charms is not uncommon among Bollywood actors. Many of them attribute their success and achievements to these talismans.

Here are some Bollywood actors who have their own lucky charms:



1. Kajol





Kajol, the talented Bollywood actress, has faith in her diamond-studded Om ring, given to her by her husband, actor Ajay Devgn.

She wears the ring on her right hand and thinks it brings her good luck and helps her stay calm and calm in her personal and professional life.

2. Shilpa Shetty





Actress Shilpa Shetty attributes her professional success to the emerald ring she wears on her little finger.

The auspicious ring was given to her by her mother and she believes it was instrumental in the positive development of her career.

3. Vidya Balan





Known for her beauty and talent, Vidya Balan has a weakness for Hashmi kohl (kajal made in Pakistan) and pearls.

She believes they have contributed to her success in Bollywood and her personal life over the years.

4.Salman Khan





Actor Salman Khan is rarely seen without his turquoise and silver bracelet on his right wrist, which he considers his lucky charm. He regularly appears in his films.

5. Ranveer Singh





Despite his immense talent and popularity, Ranveer Singh ties a dark thread around his ankle. The actor started wearing it on the advice of his mother, after falling ill too often. He always wears it as a lucky charm.

6. Amitabh Bachchan





Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan slipped a sapphire ring on his right middle finger when his business failed in the market and he went bankrupt.

He believed that the ring brought him good fortune and it was the turning point in his career.