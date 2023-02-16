Entertainment
American actress Raquel Welch has died
Raquel Welch, the American actor and 1960s pin-up girl icon, died today (February 15) at the age of 82, his family confirmed.
The star died at her home in Los Angeles, her son Damon said. No cause of death has been made public at this time.
Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago on September 5, 1940, before her family moved to Southern California when she was two years old. She studied acting at San Diego State College, but dropped out to marry her then-boyfriend and later got a job as a weather reader on the KFMB television station.
Although she had several small roles in films and television series before, Welch rose to fame in 1966 when she scored the role of Loana in One million years BC Her appearance on the film’s poster in a buckskin bikini turned her into a Hollywood pin-up, although she became more known for her looks than her acting skills.
However, in 1973, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Constance Bonacieux in The three Musketeers. She reprized the role a year later in the sequel, The Four Musketeers.
She then starred in films like President of the council And Revenge of a Blondewhile on the small screen, she made an appearance in Seinfeldas well as parts Sabrina the Teenage Witch, American family, 8 simple rules and more. Her last roles came in 2017 when she played Celeste Birch in the movie How to be a Latin lover and Rosa in the comedy-drama television show going out with my dad.
In 2010, she published a memoir titled Beyond the divide. Personally, I’ve always hated feeling so exposed and vulnerable [in romantic scenes]she wrote there, referring to her refusal to do nude scenes on film.
I definitely used my body and my sex appeal in my work, but always within certain limits. I reserve certain things for my private life, and they are not for sale.
So sad to hear of Raquel Welch’s passing, Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter after news broke of Welch’s death. I loved working with her on Revenge of a Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels take her home. Sending love to his family and his many fans.
So sad to hear of Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels take her home. Sending love to his family and his many fans pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023
See more tributes below.
The iconic Raquel Welch left the planet today. She was the ancestor of female power in cinema. She carved out a niche for herself that wasn’t just about physical beauty, it was more about equality. She represented it, and we loved her for it RIP. pic.twitter.com/Akgopt8Oyd
— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) February 15, 2023
I know she’s famous for bigger/more remarkable things (inventing the bikini basically) but for me, Shake Your Whammy Fanny is forever etched in my brain. RIP Raquel Welch pic.twitter.com/vJaNZ8ijpx
—Tom Aspaul (@tom_aspaul) February 15, 2023
I have Raquel Welch to thank for becoming a more confident comedian. On the Muppet Show, she helped me up when I was down and was someone I could confide in. Thanks for being my friend, Raquel.
– Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) February 15, 2023
RIP to American movie icon RAQUEL WELCH, who died aged 82 Famous for back-to-back roles in the films FANTASTIC VOYAGE and ONE MILLION YEARS BC, both in 1966, a generation came of age when she starred in the 1972 classic KANSAS CITY BOMBARDIER pic.twitter.com/bB8HwKKiQW
— Rhino Records (@Rhino_Records) February 15, 2023
Well, never forget our remarkable friend Raquel Welch, one of our favorite Muppet Show guests. From dancing with a giant spider to inspiration @FozzieBearand in duet with @Miss PiggyRaquel could do anything! pic.twitter.com/1Rzk9PbTwr
— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 15, 2023
Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I have ever worked with. Doing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped me become the WOMAN I am today! Well, never forget yourself, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD
— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023
