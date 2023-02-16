Connect with us

American actress Raquel Welch has died

Raquel Welch, the American actor and 1960s pin-up girl icon, died today (February 15) at the age of 82, his family confirmed.

The star died at her home in Los Angeles, her son Damon said. No cause of death has been made public at this time.

Welch was born Jo-Raquel Tejada in Chicago on September 5, 1940, before her family moved to Southern California when she was two years old. She studied acting at San Diego State College, but dropped out to marry her then-boyfriend and later got a job as a weather reader on the KFMB television station.

Although she had several small roles in films and television series before, Welch rose to fame in 1966 when she scored the role of Loana in One million years BC Her appearance on the film’s poster in a buckskin bikini turned her into a Hollywood pin-up, although she became more known for her looks than her acting skills.

However, in 1973, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Constance Bonacieux in The three Musketeers. She reprized the role a year later in the sequel, The Four Musketeers.

She then starred in films like President of the council And Revenge of a Blondewhile on the small screen, she made an appearance in Seinfeldas well as parts Sabrina the Teenage Witch, American family, 8 simple rules and more. Her last roles came in 2017 when she played Celeste Birch in the movie How to be a Latin lover and Rosa in the comedy-drama television show going out with my dad.

In 2010, she published a memoir titled Beyond the divide. Personally, I’ve always hated feeling so exposed and vulnerable [in romantic scenes]she wrote there, referring to her refusal to do nude scenes on film.

I definitely used my body and my sex appeal in my work, but always within certain limits. I reserve certain things for my private life, and they are not for sale.

So sad to hear of Raquel Welch’s passing, Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter after news broke of Welch’s death. I loved working with her on Revenge of a Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels take her home. Sending love to his family and his many fans.

See more tributes below.

