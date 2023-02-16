Suhana Khan, twin Gauri Khan in black as they travel together | Bollywood

Suhana Khan and her mother Gauri Khan were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The mother-daughter duo wrapped up in an all-black look for their flight. While Suhana wore a black top and pants paired with black shoes, Gauri wore a black dress paired with a matching jacket. Read also : Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari added glamor to the Mumbai party; Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are also spotted

A paparazzo account shared a video of Suhana and Gauri Khan from the airport. The two are seen getting out of the car and walking straight to the front door. While Suhana turned to smile for a moment at the paparazzi, Gauri opted out of posing for the photographers. A fan reacted to the video, Luks like sisters..

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session for his fans on Twitter. He was asked about the first Valentine’s Day gift he gave his wife Gauri Khan. The actor replied, “If I remember correctly, it’s been 34 years now. A pair of pink plastic earrings, I think.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, an interior designer and entrepreneur, married in 1991. They have three children: Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9. Suhana will now be seen in her first film The Archies. Her role is inspired by Veronica in the film. Zoya Akhtar’s directing will also mark the debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Aryan is preparing for his first web series, also written by him. Shah Rukh is currently riding the massive success of his latest Pathaan release. Siddharth Anand’s film is now on its way to crossing over 1000 crores of raw world collections.

Last week, Suhana and Gauri flew to Dubai for a hotel launch party. Suhana was also accompanied by best friend Shanaya Kapoor and the two even posed with Kendall Jenner at the party. Suhana is now a regular at parties and events. She was seen partying with Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday at a restaurant in Mumbai over the weekend.